East Africa: data science and artificial intelligence among the priorities of universities

Data science and artificial intelligence: these are the priorities on which the universities of East Africa have decided to focus.

This is what emerged from the fourteenth annual conference of the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), which urged the region’s universities to adopt new technologies to improve teaching and learning.

The meeting was held in the Rwandan capital Kigali and explored the potential of data-driven decision-making and artificial intelligence (AI), while addressing the challenges and opportunities these technologies present.

Rwandan Education Minister Valentine Uwamariya has called on higher education institutions to stay ahead of the technology curve and adapt to emerging trends.

Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth, Deputy Secretary General of the East African Community covering infrastructure, manufacturing, social and policy sectors, stressed the importance of adapting to emerging trends, including virtual universities, distance learning and flexible educational pathways.

Gaspard Banyankimbona, executive secretary of IUCEA, said the emergence of data science and artificial intelligence must also revolutionize the way universities operate and teach. “Embracing new technologies presents an opportunity for universities to remain relevant and contemporary.” [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

