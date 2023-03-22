Chinese tech firm Huawei launched its latest Wi-Fi technology, Wi-Fi 7, for the East African market over the weekend, “in a bid to revolutionize internet connectivity.”

Matamela Mashau, Huawei’s chief technology officer for Southern Africa, told reporters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi that the innovation was driven by consumer demand for faster download and upload speeds and the need to connect more devices to the Internet.

“Wi-Fi 7 effectively doubles the number of devices that can work with high-speed Internet access, ensuring that a home or office can comfortably accommodate up to 120 smart TVs, computers and smartphones simultaneously,” said Mashau adding that Wi-Fi 7 is a set of new router protocols that brings the fastest possible Internet to market, with speeds of up to 500 Mps for each device and a combined speed of up to 30 gigabytes per second.

The launch comes as the Kenyan government continues its efforts to improve internet access and usage by establishing technology hubs across the country.

Mashau said organizations are increasingly shifting from wired to wireless connectivity, with the constant “need for employees to always be connected, regardless of their geographic location.”

He finally noted that, in addition to offering data rates previously unattainable, Wi-Fi 7 has lower latency, higher network capacity and greatly improved efficiency. [V G M]

