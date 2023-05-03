East Africa: Mobile money business volumes continue to grow

On the heels of a new global record for global mobile money transactions, East Africa registered 41 million new mobile money accounts last year, increasing the number of transactions by 18% to 28 billion, worth about 491 billion dollars, or 23% more than in 2021. This was stated in the latest report on the mobile money industry by the Global Systems for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA).

“Our data shows that the pandemic-imposed digital payments habit has stalled, leading to growth in mobile money activity outpacing new signups in many countries,” said the GSMA director general. Mats Granryd. “Some key contributors to the growth of mobile money in recent years have been regulatory changes in large markets. In addition to a less stringent regulatory environment in many countries, more people are adopting mobile money to gain access to financial services such as savings and loans, as economic shocks raise the cost of living globally,” says the relationship.

According to the GSMA report, despite the emergence of alternative digital payment platforms, the value of global daily transactions in 2022 exceeded forecasts to reach $3.45 billion as the total value of transactions on mobile money platforms is grew by 22% to $1.26 trillion.

Last year, new payment platforms including Buy Now Pay Later (Bnpl), cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies (Cbdcs) also saw record levels of transaction values, posing stiff competition for mobile money platforms. Insights from German data firm Statista show that cryptocurrency payments totaled $1.2 billion in 2022 and are projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2029. CBDC payments totaled $0.1 billion last year, but is projected to grow more than 160% to $213 billion by 2030.

On the other hand, the Bnpl platforms recorded transactions worth $112 billion last year, which is expected to grow to $437 billion over the next five years. Examples of such platforms in the East Africa region are Lipa Later in Kenya, Jazika in Tanzania, Moovah in Uganda and Nxt in Rwanda. Raynor de Best, financial services expert at Statista, argues that the rise of these alternative forms of digital payments is mainly due to the fact that the high cost of living is driving people to explore cheaper options for making payments online, as mobile money transaction fees remain relatively high. The GSMA report shows that customer fees, charged on such transfers, payments and withdrawals, make up about 79% of revenues for mobile money operators, a drop from 87% recorded in 2020. But despite these payment platforms alternatives are gaining traction globally, experts argue that, with many challenges remaining, they are unlikely to outstrip mobile money volumes any time soon. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

