East Africa: situation of displaced persons due to drought worsens

Drought conditions in the Horn of Africa region have displaced some 2.7 million people, according to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) which, in a regional update report, said 1.7 million people in Somalia, 516,000 in Ethiopia and 466,000 in Kenya have been displaced by drought.

The document also reveals that the arrival of hundreds of thousands of refugees in the drought-affected areas of the three countries is aggravating food insecurity in the region. “The Horn of Africa region has been hit by a severe meteorological drought following consecutive seasons of lower than normal rainfall since late 2020, impacting agriculture, livestock, vegetation, water resources, livelihoods and grazing resources,” the WFP report reads.

The United Nations agency has estimated that the prolonged drought in the Horn of Africa region has left 23.4 million people severely food insecure and 5.1 million children severely malnourished.

Earlier this year, WFP warned that the occurrence of another low rainy season between March and May 2023 will have devastating consequences for communities in the Horn of Africa region. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

