East German Economic Forum: Federal government sees companies as having a duty to hire skilled workers

East German Economic Forum in Bad Saarow

–

The federal government sees companies as having a duty when it comes to skilled workers









news%21wirtschaftsforum.jpg.jpg%21size%24708×398.jpg.jsn”,”analytics”:{“rbbtitle”:”Ostdeutsches Wirtschaftsforum”,”rbbhandle”:”/content/rbb/rbb/av/aktuell/aktuell_20230611_forum_neu”,”ATIxtn2″:”25″,”chapter”:[“Wirtschaft”,”Beiträge Wirtschaft”,”2023 06″],”isTrailer”:false,”duration”:284,”termids”:[“1.2.3.12.2″,”1.2.3.14.1″,”1.2.3.9.2″,”1.2.3.16.1″,”5.2.13.16.1”]}}”> dpa / Patrick Pleul Video: rbb24 Brandenburg current | 06/11/2023 | Markus Woller | Bild: dpa / Patrick Pleul

In Bad Saarow, entrepreneurs, scientists and politicians advise on the development of the economy. Chancellor Scholz is convinced that the East German economy is booming. But the shortage of skilled workers remains a problem.

In the discussion about the shortage of skilled workers, especially in the East German economy, the Federal Government also sees companies as having an obligation. “Of course, good wages are a very decisive location factor when recruiting skilled workers,” said Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at the East German Economic Forum that began in Bad Saarow (Oder-Spree) on Sunday. On average, East Germans still get around 620 euros less per month than West Germans, and in some sectors it is even up to 1,000 euros. That has to change. The federal government’s East European Commissioner, Carsten Schneider, is calling for a “rethinking in the minds of entrepreneurs”. “Only the companies will get enough people who pay them decently, treat them and also give them opportunities,” he told rbb24 Brandenburg Aktuell on Sunday.

Shortage of skilled workers is the main problem

From the economy, however, comes contradiction. Business representatives referred to the numerous crises of the present, which would increase the economic pressure. Around 70 percent of companies also think that politicians are not doing enough to counteract the shortage of skilled workers. Two-thirds of company bosses name this as a priority problem. Scholz urges more openness to foreign skilled workers. It needs to be understood that foreign skilled workers are not only needed, but are really welcome in Germany. “As an employer, you can contribute locally to this cosmopolitan Germany. And that’s why I’m asking you today,” Scholz appealed to companies at the economic forum.

dpa picture radio/Jens Büttner Missing successors –

Entrepreneurs worry about their retirement provisions

Thousands of small and medium-sized companies in the region are facing a generational change. But there are too few suitable and willing successors. For many entrepreneurs, this means cutting back on their own pension plans. Von Jan Balls

Scholz: East German economy is booming

Nevertheless, the mood in the East German economy – “measured by the discussion, by the international crises” – is relatively good, said Philipp Mehne, Managing Director of the East German economic forum rbb24 Brandenburg Aktuell. “The majority of companies rate the potential in eastern Germany as a business location as positive or very positive,” says Mehne. According to von Scholz, eastern Germany can become a growth engine. “East Germany’s economy is booming. There is actually hardly any future technology, hardly any growth industry that is not already at home here in East Germany or is currently looking for a new home here,” said the SPD politician.

Comparatively low gross domestic product in the East

The economic development in the East varies: So the economy grew last year in Berlin, Brandenburg, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt stronger than in the federal government as a whole. Lower rates were achieved in Thuringia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In terms of gross domestic product per capita, the five eastern German states are still in the lower ranks in a national comparison. At the conference in Bad Saarow (Oder-Spree) in Brandenburg, representatives from politics, business, science and society will discuss economic change until Tuesday. It is about the conditions for industrial companies, the shortage of skilled workers, global competition and energy supply. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) are expected in Bad Saarow on Monday.