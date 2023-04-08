Made in Puglia leading element of production and exports in terms of labor specialization and technology

The Apulian agri-food sector is an important component of trade with foreign countries. “But exports are increasing above all thanks to the price factor which has grown so much due to inflation”, he comments Davide Stasi, head of the Aforisma Economic Observatory. “Despite the Ukrainian conflict and the surge in costs for businesses – underlines the data analyst – products such as oil, wine, pasta and fruit and vegetables continue to record good results on foreign markets, confirming the agri-food sector driving the regional economy. Export growth continues to be driven by the increase in global demand. Made in Puglia represents a leading element of production and exports in terms of labor specialization and technology. These are the products of the processing industry, which uses agricultural products as raw materials which, in this sense, become a precious piece of the made in Italy supply chain”. There is also a significant component of fresh products (fruit and vegetables) which respond to the characteristics of Made in Italy for their recognition as typically local products.

“One of the main problems in defining Made in Italy – explains Stasi – particularly evident in the case of the agri-food sector, derives from the fact that the products are often transformed and require a considerable quantity of imported raw material (for example, olive oil olive or wheat for pasta). Geographical identification, therefore, is linked not only to the origin of the product, but also and often to the transformation process”.

In any case, for oil, there is a growth of 30.4 percent (from 136.5 million euros to 178); For wine, there is a leap of 10.4 percent (from 186.7 million to 206); for pasta and other similar flour products, +37.1 per cent (from 174.7 million to 239.5) and for the processing and preservation of fruit and vegetables +11.5 percent (from 146.3 million to 163.2). With regard to the sale of oils and fats abroad, the Pugliawith its 178 million euro turnover, ranks sixth in Italy, preceded by Tuscany (855.8 million); Veneto (437,2); Emilia Romagna (431,6); Umbria (245,8); Lombardy (210).

With regard to wine exports, Puglia, with its 206 million euro turnover, ranks eighth, preceded by Veneto (2,841 million); Piedmont (1,277); Tuscany (1,252); Trentino-Alto Adige (609); Emilia-Romagna (452.2); Lombardy (319.6) and Abruzzo (219.3). With regard to the export of pasta and similar flour products, Puglia, with its 239.5 million euro turnover, ranks fifth, preceded by Campania (752.7); Emilia-Romagna (629.6 million); Veneto (349.4) and Lombardy (263.2).

With regard to the export of fruit and vegetables, Puglia, with its 163.2 million euro turnover, it ranks eighth, preceded by Campania (1,953.4 million); Emilia-Romagna (839); Lombardy (283.3); Trentino-Alto Adige (214.5), Veneto (211.3); Lazio (170.3) and Piedmont (166.3). The main destination market for fruit and vegetables remains the European Union.

Subscribe to the newsletter

