Six million at the restaurant for Easter

(Teleborsa) – There will be 6.4 million guests in Italian restaurants for this Easter 2023, a growing number compared to the trend recorded last year but above all returning to the levels of 2019 for a total expenditure of almost 400 million euros. The numbers come from the Fipe-Confcommercio Research Office, in the survey on the expectations of Italian restaurateurs for Easter and Easter Monday.

Fewer venues open

Specifically, the number of businesses open on the holiday weekend, 88.2%, is slightly down on last year. Most of the expected customers are residents (65%), 28.2% from Italian tourists and 6.8% from foreign visitors. For the occasion, 68.2% of the restaurants offer a tasting menu consisting of 6 courses at an average price of 62 euros including drinks. The remaining 31.9% instead offer an a la carte menu at an average price of 55 euros for three courses (drinks not included). Overall, the expenditure is estimated at 395 million euros.

Shooting path

“Expected consumption in catering for Easter and Easter Monday confirms the recovery path that the sector has already undertaken since last year”, declared Lino Enrico Stoppani, President of Fipe-Confcommercio, but “the challenges for catering remain demanding, above all in terms of cost management”.