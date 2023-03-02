Home Business Easter weather, sensational: it will be summer with 30 degrees. Never happened before
Easter weather, sensational: it will be summer with 30 degrees. Never happened before

Easter weather, sensational: it will be summer with 30 degrees. Never happened before

Weather, Easter as in summer with 30 degrees

Weather, Easter 2023 as you’ve never seen it before! This year the holiday will fall quite late (Sunday 9 April) and with the latest long-term projections a (sensational) hypothesis that should not be underestimated is taking hold.

It must be said immediately – www.ilmeteo.it writes – that we are at a very long time distance and therefore, inevitably, we have to rely on seasonal maps. Furthermore, it must be remembered that long-term projections only serve to provide a general and summary idea of ​​rainfall and temperatures on a large scale and should therefore not be understood as the classic weather forecasts, useful for planning events of one’s daily life. Having said that, between the end of March and the beginning of April, our country often finds itself in the middle of the battlefield between cyclonic vortices, filled with fresh and unstable air alternating with more stable and sunny periods.

In technical terms these immense atmospheric maneuvers are defined as “meridian exchanges”: the cold air descends towards the middle latitudes from the North Pole, cooling themwhile the hot African subtropical air rises towards Europe. As we can see from the map that we propose below, relating precisely to the projections for the start of April, Italy, and especially the Centre-North, risks finding itself in a kind of “convergence zone” where these important meteorological figures interact.

