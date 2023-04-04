Listen to the audio version of the article

Madly in love with Italy. It is the Americans who have been peacefully invading the Peninsula for months and it seems that the arrivals will not end for Easter. According to Enit data, prepared on the basis of international airline bookings, in the week of the Easter weekend there will be almost 36,000 American tourists visiting, with a 50% increase compared to Easter 2022. The arrival of 142,000 foreign tourists is expected for the weekend. On the podium of favorite cities besides the Capital and Milan there are Venice, Naples, Florence and Bologna. More than 64,000 international airport arrivals are expected in Rome (+47% on 2022), 45.4% of the total. Milan follows with about 27,000 bookings (19.1%) and an increase of +72.2%, the highest compared to other destinations. They arrive in pairs, almost all (84%) choose the economy trip and book (54.7%) the flight directly on the company’s website. A continuous flow of tourists arrives from the USA and Rome, Florence, Milan, Venice are the obligatory stops for groups.

In comparison with the main competitors, Italy comes out on top, with only Spanish volumes slightly higher than the Bel Paese: around 186,000 airline bookings from abroad, 45,000 more than in Italy. To France international bookings are 129 thousand, but with a slightly higher increase (+33.2% vs. Italy +29%, Spain +18.7%). For Greece there are about 55,000 foreign bookings (+4.9%), quite in line with last year’s result.

«Italy is confirmed as one of the favorite European destinations for the Easter holidays, we are second only to Spain. Love for our nation is no longer just local, data tell us that over 35,000 bookings come from the United States, one of the most important targets for Italian tourism in terms of spending – comments the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè -. This is proof that we are working well but that we must and can do even more because the real challenge is to adjust seasonally in order to have tourism all year round. And that’s what we’ll be working on in the coming months.” «Italy is full of new entrepreneurial energies and attractions and this polarizes the attention and interest of the national and international tourist market. A good feedback from the incoming promotion work developed by Enit which enhances and makes Italy known in the main world hubs and appointments» adds Ivana Jelinic president and CEO of Enit.