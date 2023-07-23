Eastern Europe’s power bloc against the west of the EU

The east of the EU has been strengthened by Brexit. Could a power bloc around Poland and Hungary emerge as a counterpart to Brussels, Paris and Berlin?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the 2017 EU summit in Brussels. In 2024, Hungary and Poland will each take over the EU Council Presidency for six months. (Photo: dpa)

Photo: Wiktor Dabkowski

All peoples have their own idiosyncrasies and codes that may be incomprehensible to their neighbors. So did the Hungarians. When something gets really bad, they don’t make do with mixed perseverance slogans like “swam over it” or “Hang in there“. In Hungary they say: “Mehr ging bei Mohács verloren“. August 29 marks the 497th anniversary of the Battle of Mohács, a Hungarian town on the right bank of the Danube and nowadays of little importance to Europe. But almost 500 years ago, a mighty empire that stretched over three seas sank here. A similarly large sphere of influence is to be created today under Hungarian-Polish-Lithuanian direction and could represent a power bloc within the EU – so the wish. Just how present is this “new iron curtain”?

Europe’s new iron curtain

A bit annoyed and also a bit self-pitying, the German media are reporting on Brexit and its catastrophic impact on Great Britain. But the economic and cultural consequences of this withdrawal for the EU are rarely discussed. The Brexit is currently considered finalSo news about remorseful supporters of Brexit is of little help. Nevertheless, they do not break off, and it seems as if the western EU states are not only angry but also concerned about the new situation in their union.

Thus writes Jonathan Saxty of the British “Express”, which “The EU is facing its biggest challenges since Brexit“, because Poland and Hungary would draw a cultural iron curtain to the West. This would create a conservative-nationalist East and a liberal-secular West. Saxty justifies this assessment with Warsaw’s and Budapest’s blockade of the migration pact, which actually provides for a tightening of the right to asylum, but nevertheless appears to the representatives of the two countries as a program for foreign infiltration and ghettoization.

The Polish PiS and the Hungarian FIDESZ have meanwhile gained strength with the exit of Great Britain. Until 2016, the European alliance was actually led by large, prosperous Western states. Today, Britain is missing, and Berlin, Paris and Rome are trying to act as hegemons over a patchwork quilt of the most diverse European countries. In particular, plans such as the renaturation program or asylum compromises in the poorer and ethnically more homogeneous East meet with rejection.

The Battle of Mohács and the Habsburg Calculus

The Battle of Mohács ended with the victory of the Ottoman Empire over an Eastern European alliance under King Ludwig II. As the ruler of Bohemia, Hungary and Croatia and as a representative of the Polish-Lithuanian noble family of the Jagellons, Ludwig was responsible for an important empire, which, however, had a flaw: it was situated between Vienna and Istanbul. Both Süleyman I and the Habsburg monarchs saw the power bloc, which had been shattered by the peasant wars, as an easy target that only had to be eliminated. Although the Papal States and the Holy Roman Empire sent troops to reinforce Louis II, it quickly became apparent that the West would not only accept an Ottoman victory, but also favor it.

Ludwig II fell, only 20 years old, in the devastating defeat by the Ottomans. The Hungarian territory was quickly divided among Austrians, Ottomans and a few loyal Hungarians. Jagiellonian dominion shrank to a fraction of what it had been in 1490. In the following two centuries, the Turkish wars were to shake Central Europe. It was only when Vienna was twice on the verge of being conquered that Christian Europe came together for a counterattack and drove the Ottoman Empire out of what is now Austria and Hungary. It is not without a certain irony that Polish winged hussars reinforced the Austrian counter-offensive.

Poland’s Międzymorze: The Three Seas Initiative

Today a similarly dynamic bloc is forming under the leadership of Warsaw and Hungary. As early as 2016, Poland and Croatia launched the Three Seas Initiative, which was intended to include Eastern European countries such as Hungary and Lithuania. An enlarged Visegrád Group was the goal, which would unite three seas. From the Baltic to the Aegean, the Via Carpathia, a highway, liquid gas terminals, pipelines and a state-of-the-art infrastructure should give the complex a stable basis. The second congress of this initiative took place in 2017, accompanied by Donald Trump.

In fact, even after Corona, the election of Biden as US President and von der Leyen as President of the EU Commission, the plans are not yet off the table, so the Via Carpathia could be completed by 2025. But it is obvious that Moscow, Brussels and Istanbul have no interest in a self-confident and stubborn power bloc in the middle of the EU, just as they did then. It is therefore hardly surprising that new cuts in financial aid for Hungary are being discussed and that Polish parliamentary elections under the supervision of the European Parliament are to take place, an affront to the Poles, who see the supervision as blackmail.

The cultural curtain as a way out

National-conservative Hungary and strictly Catholic Poland will therefore probably continue to rely on a cultural dualism within the EU, which will bring them many sympathy points from Western conservatives. The Baltic states, the Czech Republic and even Austria are making concessions to Hungary and Poland, so that instead of power politics, a charm offensive could lead to the success of the new power bloc. But an independent East-Central Europe will probably remain an unfulfillable dream for the time being.

The Battle of Mohács was repeated in 1687. This time, Christian troops won the battle and drove the Ottoman Empire out of Central Europe. However, not only Hungarian or Polish army leaders achieved victory, but primarily the Habsburgs.

