Eastern Mongolia Power Grid Emerges as Second Largest UHV Power Grid in China, with 46 Million Kilowatts Transmission Capacity

Title: Eastern Mongolia Power Grid’s UHV Equipment Scale Ranks Second in the Country

Date: July 15, 2023

Source: Inner Mongolia News Network – “Inner Mongolia Daily”

On July 14, during a news conference organized by the Information Office of the Autonomous Region Government, it was announced that the scale of Ultra-High Voltage (UHV) equipment in the Eastern Mongolia Power Grid now ranks second in the country. With an external transmission capacity of 46 million kilowatts, this achievement highlights the impressive development of the power grid in the region.

State Grid Mengdong Electric Power Co., Ltd., in the past 14 years, has invested more than 130 billion yuan in power grid construction. As a result, Inner Mongolia has successfully established a smooth transmission channel for UHV power nationwide, leading to the development of the entire energy industry chain. Notably, the electricity consumption environment in eastern Mongolia has significantly improved, with a reduction in application times for electricity and a total savings of 1.04 billion yuan in electricity costs for companies.

Furthermore, the eastern Mongolia grid has witnessed a substantial increase in the number of 66 kV and above lines, totaling nearly 44,000 kilometers, while the substation capacity exceeds 76 million kVA. Additionally, the construction of a UHV power transmission channel and power collection project directed towards the Shandong, Tianjin, Shanxi, and Jiangsu power markets has been successfully completed in Eastern Mongolia. This development allows Mongolian electricity to be efficiently transmitted from north to south.

The rapid expansion of the new power system in eastern Mongolia is notable, with the installed capacity of new energy reaching 19.54 million kilowatts by the end of June this year. This accounts for 45.4% of the installed capacity of the eastern Mongolia power grid and 40% of the district’s installed capacity. Moreover, the consumption of new energy has remained consistently high, with the eastern Mongolia power grid generating 35.5 billion kilowatt-hours of new energy this year.

To support the growth of new energy and facilitate industrial transfer, State Grid Mengdong Power Company has implemented ten core measures. These include project scheduling, accelerated implementation, and advanced planning to support new energy projects. The company also provides streamlined grid connection services through platforms such as “New Energy Cloud” and “Online State Grid.” Simplifying procedures and links, and rapid approval of network connection projects have also been prioritized.

In addition, State Grid Mengdong Power Company has increased investment in construction resources, established communication mechanisms, and enhanced customer-specific power supply services. The company has also developed a network-related technical service team to ensure efficient and seamless grid connection services. Power generation companies and power users can now apply for registration in the market and avail “one-time no-run” full-process online processing services, thereby facilitating power market trading.

Mengdong center platform, a part of the national grid industry chain finance “e-gold service,” provides financing, insurance, leasing, and other financial services for new energy companies. It collaborates with local governments and reputable financial institutions to secure policy subsidies and low-interest rates. The aim is to support industrial transfer electricity customers by providing low-interest-rate, pure credit, unsecured electricity bill financial products.

With the second largest UHV power grid in the country, the Eastern Mongolia Power Grid has undoubtedly become an essential powerhouse for Mongolia’s energy industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

