Eastern Swiss cheese loses in exports

Despite inflation and the strength of the Swiss franc: East Swiss cheeses want to promote exports

This year, for the first time, Switzerland could import more cheese than it exports. It is precisely in the export markets that consumers are asking for cheaper products. Cheese dairies in Eastern Switzerland are also feeling this. The Tilsiter and Appenzeller variety organizations are now increasingly looking for new markets.

Cheese production in Wald-Schönengrund: Swiss cheeses are currently having a hard time exporting.

Photo: Karin Erni

What happened to the cheese country Switzerland? For the first time this year, Switzerland could import more cheese than it exports. Even the “New York Times” recently reported on the section from the current market report by the Association of Swiss Milk Producers (SMP). Imports in the first five months of this year even fell slightly to 39,457 tons compared to the same period last year. But exports fell by 3.8 percent to just under 28,000 tons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

