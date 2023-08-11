Home » Eastern Swiss cheese loses in exports
Business

Eastern Swiss cheese loses in exports

by admin
Eastern Swiss cheese loses in exports

Despite inflation and the strength of the Swiss franc: East Swiss cheeses want to promote exports

This year, for the first time, Switzerland could import more cheese than it exports. It is precisely in the export markets that consumers are asking for cheaper products. Cheese dairies in Eastern Switzerland are also feeling this. The Tilsiter and Appenzeller variety organizations are now increasingly looking for new markets.

Cheese production in Wald-Schönengrund: Swiss cheeses are currently having a hard time exporting.

Photo: Karin Erni

What happened to the cheese country Switzerland? For the first time this year, Switzerland could import more cheese than it exports. Even the “New York Times” recently reported on the section from the current market report by the Association of Swiss Milk Producers (SMP). Imports in the first five months of this year even fell slightly to 39,457 tons compared to the same period last year. But exports fell by 3.8 percent to just under 28,000 tons.

See also  The Shanghai index flat open the coal sector among the top decliners_china it news

You may also like

Michela Murgia, respect for death but without military...

Apple should bite the bullet

Gas, price soaring. Isn’t the crisis over? FinanceOnline

Cyber ​​attacks on power plants: Swisspower launches new...

Mef-Kkr agreement for Tim, a statist intervention against...

Teledyne FLIR Defense Awarded $93.9 Million Contract to...

Cyber ​​attacks on power plants: Swisspower launches new...

Usa, inflation accelerates in July but less than...

Lotto on Saturday: drawing of the lottery numbers...

Bologna massacre and De Angelis case, the right...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy