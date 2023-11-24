Home » Easy and Convenient: How to Buy Internet in Cuba using Transfermóvil and MiTransfer
Business

Easy and Convenient: How to Buy Internet in Cuba using Transfermóvil and MiTransfer

by admin
Easy and Convenient: How to Buy Internet in Cuba using Transfermóvil and MiTransfer

The Cuban Telecommunications Company has announced a new method for purchasing Internet on the island using bank cards and the MiTransfer mobile wallet. The updated version of Transfermóvil, launched this week, allows users to make online payments from their mobile phones. Etecsa has provided detailed steps for buying Internet packages and plans using bank cards and MiTransfer, with options for LTE packages and combined plans.

According to official data, over 4.5 million Cuban users have the Transfermóvil APK, and more than 300,000 use the MiTransfer wallet. The platform allows access for individuals without a bank account. Customers have expressed mixed reactions to the new system, with some highlighting concerns over the application’s functionality and others pointing out that purchasing Internet packages with bank cards does not offer the 10% discount that topping up line balance provides.

Etecsa’s LTE data packages range in price from 100 Cuban pesos to 950 CUP, with the cheapest offering 1 GB plus 300 megabytes of national navigation and the most expensive providing 4 GB plus 12 GB (LTE) and 300 MB for Cuba. The basic salary in Cuba is 2,100 Cuban pesos (approximately $17).

See also  Efficient scrap collection in Dormagen: Our service impresses News Dormagen - News Dormagen Economy Current news on the Internet

You may also like

Resolution 40 of 02/13/2024 – Authorization to stipulate...

The China Securities Regulatory Commission held a symposium...

Bayer’s Consumer Health division gets a new boss,...

Trading opportunities on the stock market technical analysis...

Analysis of Gaohe Automobile’s production suspension: Jiang Mianheng’s...

Gender Funding Gap: This is how female founders...

Dollar Exchange Rate Hoovers Near $4,000 Barrier in...

South Africa: Russia’s largest supplier of oranges

Central Bank: Further expand over-the-counter bond investment varieties...

What shareholders of the software company can do...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy