Easy and Convenient: How to Buy Internet in Cuba using Transfermóvil and MiTransfer

The Cuban Telecommunications Company has announced a new method for purchasing Internet on the island using bank cards and the MiTransfer mobile wallet. The updated version of Transfermóvil, launched this week, allows users to make online payments from their mobile phones. Etecsa has provided detailed steps for buying Internet packages and plans using bank cards and MiTransfer, with options for LTE packages and combined plans.

According to official data, over 4.5 million Cuban users have the Transfermóvil APK, and more than 300,000 use the MiTransfer wallet. The platform allows access for individuals without a bank account. Customers have expressed mixed reactions to the new system, with some highlighting concerns over the application’s functionality and others pointing out that purchasing Internet packages with bank cards does not offer the 10% discount that topping up line balance provides.

Etecsa’s LTE data packages range in price from 100 Cuban pesos to 950 CUP, with the cheapest offering 1 GB plus 300 megabytes of national navigation and the most expensive providing 4 GB plus 12 GB (LTE) and 300 MB for Cuba. The basic salary in Cuba is 2,100 Cuban pesos (approximately $17).

Share this: Facebook

X

