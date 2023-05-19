Easyjet becomes a travel agency in Switzerland with package travel offers

18.05.2023, 15:37 18.05.2023, 15:44

The low-cost airline Easyjet will launch its first package travel offer outside the British market in Switzerland via a subsidiary. Depending on its success, the model could also be exported to other countries.

During the introductory phase, the Swiss market will be serviced centrally from the UK, Garry Wilson, managing director of Easyjet Holidays, told AWP news agency on Thursday. The company will then check after a year whether it makes sense to employ staff on site.

The choice of Switzerland as the first non-British sales market is due to Easyjet’s very strong position in this country. Easyjet is number one in terms of market share at Geneva and Basel airports. “The experience we’re gaining in the Swiss market could prove very useful when we expand into Germany or France,” Wilson said.

Easyjet expects a strong summer The British low-cost airline Easyjet is benefiting from the revival in travel and from higher ticket prices. The airline announced on Thursday that revenue per seat in the current third business quarter should be a fifth higher than in the same period last year.

Booking behavior has returned to normal. 73 percent of the seats have already been booked for the third business quarter, and 36 percent for the final quarter. Due to the strong recovery in air traffic, Easyjet had already raised its annual targets in April.

In the winter half-year, however, the typical seasonal loss was incurred. Adjusted pre-tax loss from October to the end of March improved by around a quarter year-on-year to £411 million. That’s within the range of minus £405m to minus £425m announced in April.

Sales increased – as already known – by 80 percent to 2.7 billion pounds. The number of passengers rose by 41 percent to 33.1 million, and the utilization of the aircraft improved from 77.3 to 87.5 percent. (sda/dpa)

Easyjet Holidays will offer Swiss customers various holiday packages in more than 70 holiday destinations in Europe. The new offer, which includes more than 4000 hotels, will be available from 2024. It can be booked from next summer.

Swiss fly to London

In the Swiss business, Easyjet has almost reached the level before the Covid 19 pandemic. “In the first half of the year we approached the level of 2019 again,” said Thomas Haagensen, Group Head of Markets, to AWP. Passenger traffic increased by 37 percent between October and March. The entire group even achieved an increase of 41 percent.

For example, the winter season brought British skiers back to Switzerland, said Haagensen. London was once again the most popular destination for Swiss travelers. It was followed by Porto and Nice (from Geneva) and Nice and Palma de Mallorca (from Basel).

In order to meet the increasing demand on the Swiss market, Easyjet will expand capacities and staff in Switzerland. “We will shortly begin hiring several dozen new crew members in Geneva and Basel as we add three new aircraft to our Swiss fleet in the next financial year,” Haagensen said. (aeg/sda/awp)