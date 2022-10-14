Eat domestic consumers!Ferrari sells windbreaker in China for 44,500 fans

For Ferrari owners who are not bad, buying a windbreaker of more than 40,000 yuan is not the same as playing, not to mention that it is an official product.

Ferrari clothing, which has attracted much attention from the outside world, has stepped off the runway and is about to “close contact” with Chinese consumers. On the eve of this year’s “Double 11”, Ferrari landed on Tmall in a low-key manner and opened the first official clothing (online) store in China, selling products mainly around high-end fashion and accessories, and will start pre-sale on October 24.

It is reported that Ferrari’s official flagship store on Tmall has launched four new products in four categories: men’s series, women’s series, accessories and luggage, including some of the same models in the show, with prices ranging from 630 yuan to tens of thousands of yuan. Currently the most expensive is a gray women’s mid-length trench coat, priced at 44,500 yuan. Store members can enjoy preferential pre-orders of new products, interest-free installments for designated products, and one-to-one exclusive customer service.

The daily economic news reporter found by comparing the prices that among the clothes launched by Ferrari, the price of T-shirts is roughly around 2,000 yuan, and most of the jackets exceed 10,000 yuan, and their prices are close to luxury brands such as Gucci.

“Can’t afford a Ferrari sports car, can’t you buy a Ferrari racing suit to wear?” commented a racing fan when he heard the news of Ferrari opening a clothing store in China.

Of course, Ferrari is serious about making money, because their clothes are not OEM, but they are serious about doing it themselves. Rocco Iannone, the creative director of Ferrari’s fashion line, is a post-80s generation who has worked for the luxury brand Dolce Gabbana, as well as Giorgio Armani and Pal Zileri. Now, he is using clothing cuts to lead Ferrari to accelerate towards a diversified luxury circuit.

The Chinese market is very important to every big international brand. According to the “2021 China Luxury Market Report”, the size of China‘s personal luxury goods market will increase by 36% year-on-year in 2021, reaching nearly 73.6 billion US dollars.

Faced with different consumption environments and cultural differences, betting on China and online has become a must for most brands, and Ferrari is no exception, taking the lead in laying out the first clothing store in China on the local e-commerce platform.

“In the past few years, a large number of luxury goods consumption has returned to China and online.” Wang Weizhen, the relevant person in charge of Tmall luxury goods, once said that in recent years, the platform’s consumers have grown significantly, and the per capita purchasing power has increased significantly. From 2019 to 2021, The number of consumers increased by 153% year-on-year, and total transactions increased by 309% year-on-year.