Eataly leaves a bad taste in Farinetti's mouth, overwhelmed by millions of debts

Eataly sinks into debt

Still a heavy loss for Eatalythe restaurant and food retail group, founded by Christmas “Oscar” Farinetti and of which the fund Investindustrial Of Andrea Bonomi will soon have 52%.

A few weeks ago, in fact, the shareholders met to approve the 2022 financial year closed in the statutory part with a loss of 25.8 million euros, worse than that of 22.1 million in the previous budget. The deficit was carried forward and so the accumulated and hitherto unpaid losses reached 70 million, against a net worth of 58.7 million.

The consolidated numbers are slightly different as the red year on year decreased from 31.2 to 28.6 million and this even if the revenues rose from 462 to 601 million and the ebitda was 25.5 million. The management report explains that the group, now present in the world with 45 stores, and since last December led by the new managing director Andrew Cipolloniin May 2022 it was financed by the shareholders for 15 million.

