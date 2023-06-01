EC card: You should watch out for these traps when making digital payments

8
DHalf of all Germans now pay several times a week with a card or smartphone. However, smaller companies in particular either reject card payments or demand a minimum turnover. The reason given is the high fees charged by the payment service providers for the merchants. Thanks to the competition from payment systems such as PayPal or new providers such as Sumup, these have fallen significantly in recent years. An overview of what consumers should know about digital payments.
