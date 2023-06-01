Home » EC card: You should watch out for these traps when making digital payments
Business

EC card: You should watch out for these traps when making digital payments

by admin
EC card: You should watch out for these traps when making digital payments

DHalf of all Germans now pay several times a week with a card or smartphone. However, smaller companies in particular either reject card payments or demand a minimum turnover. The reason given is the high fees charged by the payment service providers for the merchants. Thanks to the competition from payment systems such as PayPal or new providers such as Sumup, these have fallen significantly in recent years. An overview of what consumers should know about digital payments.

See also  Association of towns and municipalities: Heating exchange law costs municipalities 8 billion euros

You may also like

Shares: 20 percent plus – with these shares...

Thus Nvidia became the first trillion-dollar chip maker

Health – Canada will require a health warning...

Bad weather, flooding in Cagliari and damage in...

Ferretti Group, why will it be contestable with...

Resolution 35 of 22/05/2023 – Participation in the...

Russia, Iran and Co.: “shadow fleets” – the...

The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed...

the Big Brother of the Sea and of...

Energy – SPD expects Bundestag resolution on heating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy