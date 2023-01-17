ECB in favor of Eurobonds?

Eurobonds have been talked about for years now: the topic is once again topical, at a time when sthey make predictions about what fate will await Italy and the other indebted countries of the euro area, given that the European Central Bank led by Christine Lagarde will soon begin to demobilize, with the Quantitative Tightening, the large amount of BTPs and other government bonds of the Eurozone.

The controversies that have exploded in Italy against Christine Lagarde’s ECB, both regarding the decision to continue raising rates and the launch of the QT, are known (see Crosetto & Salvini criticisms).

With its public debt, Italy risks being the illustrious victim of the hawkish version of the ECB.

“Peripheral country bonds (Italy included, therefore the BTPs) would be those who would benefit most from the issuance of common European debt, as such measures would result in less supply on the market (therefore lower offer of BTPs) and therefore in lower yields, thanks to the common efforts of the EU”, Antoine Bouvet, senior strategist of ING’s rates division, commented to Bloomberg in October last year, in the wake of the rekindling of hopes for the realization of the dream of Eurobonds, i.e. thecommon European debt issuance.

What are Eurobonds, the real anti-spread shield saves BTPs

Meanwhile, what are eurobonds?

For Italy, their issue would certainly be a godsend, or rather, a – if not THE – real anti-spread shield to save BTPs.



Proposed since the beginning of the 90s by the then president of the European Commission Jacques Delors, Eurobonds would allow countries characterized by high public debt to issue government bonds at very low rates.

In this way, in the specific case of Italy, characterized by a debt rating lower than that of the debts of France and Germany, the new debt, with the Eurobonds, could be issued at much lower rates than the current ones.

For Italian BTPs, a considerable shield:

fears about the ECB ready to pull the plug in favor of Italy (and in the Eurozone in general) can already be read on the market,

Just look at the latest BTP issues: the rate hike is evident and marked.

An aid also against the bank-BTP doom loop

A Eurobond would instead allow Italy, as well as Germany, to issue secure government bonds, provided with a common guarantee.

As stated on the LUISS website, “For countries like ours, the advantages of introducing a joint debt, of a mutualisation of riskwould be obvious. In addition to the interest savings already mentioned, a European debt security, by definition safe because it is jointly guaranteed, it would finally make it possible to break the doom loop between public and banking budgets”.

Not for nothing Eurobonds are defined as safe assets, or safe assets. And not for nothing, in the midst of the crisis triggered by Covid, in 2020, Italy renewed its pro-Eurobond appeal, pressing for the launch of coronabonds.

The idea was supported by nine member countries of the euro area, led by Italy, Spain and Francewho signed a letter expressly requesting the joint issuance of debt instruments guaranteed by all the countries of the area, including Germany.

However, the appeal was snubbed by everyone, and the answer was always the same: MES. Another hot topic these days.



Focus EU bonds of the NextGenEU

Then, it arrived the new Recovery Fund-Next Generation EU. (which featured, in particular, the Draghi government.



Eurobonds have been talked about, improperly for some, precisely in relation to the bonds that the European Commission has issued and is issuing to finance the NextGenerationEU programmelaunched to shield the Eurozone from the crisis triggered by the coronavirus.

It deals with di EU-bond, conceived to finance the NextGenEU, which allow the collection of funds aimed at supporting the recovery of the Member States of the European Union.

The first Eurobond, so called, was issued by the European Union on June 14, 2021as part of an €800 billion issuance plan envisaged for the next five years, average €150 billion of debt issuance per year until 2026.

It is an ambitious plan, but according to some it is not sufficient, since limited in its scope and duration.

The Eurobond requested by Italy is instead a permanent bond, a safe asset.

The three Mr. ECB ask for a safe asset

And this is where it comes into play the ecb, with the appeal having been signed by the three economists Tilman Bletzinger, William Greif and Bernd Schwaab.

“Il safe asset – write the economists – is defined by three characteristics. Firstly, it has a low risk of default, and is therefore an asset of high ‘quality’. Secondly, like a good friend, a safe asset would retain its value even in negative moments (it would present the characteristic defined as ‘robustness’, therefore solidity. Thirdly, it could be sold at or around current market values ​​in most part of market conditions (therefore it would be characterized by liquidity)“.

Having said this premise, the three economists recalled that in Europe it is generally believed that “the euro area suffers fromabsence of euro-denominated safe assets, especially if you make a comparison with the United States (..)”

“For example, Gossé and Mourjane (2021) estimate that in 2019 the supply of AA-rated sovereign debt or higher amounted to just 37% of GDP in EU member states, compared to 89% in the United States. In addition, the EU sovereign bond market is fragmented, characterized by different sub-markets, and market participants’ perceptions of relative risks that may change over time.

The three experts of the ECB have written clearly that “the absence of safe assets denominated in one euro and the fragmentation of the market are problematic“.

Moreover, “Both factors may increase the risk of a ‘doom loop’ between banks and sovereign debt (situations in which the problems of the banking sector can infect that of government bonds and vice versa) and debt service costs in negative situationsleading investors to flee to safer assets (situations where investors sell riskier assets and buy safer assets), which increase financial fragmentation“.

Consequently, “in the absence of a supranational safe asset denominated in euros, a rush to safety would lead capital to leave vulnerable countries for safe-haven assets. Additionally, doom loops can also be the result of weak banks holding a disproportionate amount of volatile assets.”

Economists recalled that “almost all net issuance of European Union bonds in 2020 and 2021 have been closely linked to two policy initiatives: ‘the temporary support aimed at mitigating unemployment risks in a state of emergency (SURE) and the ‘Next Generation EU’ plan”.

Now, as much as these initiatives have been considered “a milestone” in the history of the euro and the European Union, “the prospects of EU bonds poised to become a true euro-denominated safe asset could potentially be at risk: and that’s because both the SURE and NGEU programs they were conceived to be extraordinary plans, responses to the pandemic emergency limited in time”.

“A real safe asset – instead, in the specific case of Italy, a real anti-spread shield saves BTPs – as are traditional ones such as US Treasuries or German Bunds, tends to be traded on the market without a defined maturity, a factor which makes it worth the cost to create an ad hoc trading structure”.

“In the case of the EU bonds issued in connection with the SURE and NGEU plans, the maturities are scheduled for 2052 and 2058 respectively”, factor that “it could deter investors from launching a long-term investment strategy, in which EU bonds can be considered a permanent part of their wallets“.

“This obstacle – reads the paper by the economists of the ECB – could be mitigated by the creation of an additional bond-financed EU budget, designed to act as a buffer to the negative impact of the war in Ukraine unleashed by Russiawhich the EU is discussing at the time of writing”.

Finally, the three experts highlight all the limits of EU bonds, “that they are not currently included in indices that include sovereign debt (government bonds)”.

Not, “This exclusion limits demand for these bonds by some safe-asset funds“.

Moreover, “there is currently none hedging derivative instrument for EU bonds. And for that tool to be effective, a deep and liquid repo market must first evolve.”.

An opening by the ECB towards Eurobonds?

Definitely another important step so that the Eurobonds issued under the SURE and Next Generation EU programs do not end up being remembered only as a parenthesis of European solidarityat a time when the historic lifesaver of the Eurotower, i.e. QE-Quantitative easing, is turning into its opposite – il QT-Quantitative Tightening – unloading quite a few BTP & Co. on the market. And at a time when we keep talking about MES.

Yesterday evening, answering a question on the issue during the press conference after the Eurogroup, the EU Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Paolo Gentiloni expressed himself thus:

“I am confident that the ratification process” of the ESM reform in Italy “it will go in the right direction”.