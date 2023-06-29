ECB and Fed, rates and inflation. Powell-Lagarde pair of falcons

ECB, Fed, BoE, BoJ on rates and inflation. The Sintra Grand Finale

Il Grand Final of the Sintra 2023 Forum of the ECB sees central banks in the dockwhile Italy, in particular the BTPs and consequently the BTP-Bund spread, are once again being observed as specials after some rumors about the next moves of the European Central Bank.

There is Christine Lagarde’s ECB, which has already sparked the deep irritation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, with its monetary policy of raising anti-inflation rates which, in the case of the euro area, is considered by the Italian government to be increasingly insane and harmful; there is Jerome Powell’s Fedcloser to concluding its cycle of monetary tightening, so much so that it even allowed itself a break in the last meeting of 13-14 June (which, however, as Powell specified, it is not a stop).

Also present at the roll call Andrew Bailey, governatore della Bank of England, which has been highlighted with the recent shock rise in UK ratesannounced following equally shocking inflation data, and in the face of an increasingly strong ‘mortgage bomb’ alert.

And there is too Kazuo Ueda, governor of the Bank of Japan which, up to now, despite inflation which has also risen steadily in Japan, has continued to hold white fly among central banks of the most important advanced countries.

In the speech he saw Lagarde, Bailey, Ueda e Powell answering questions from CNBC’s Sara Eisen, the ECB’s number one reiterated that, “if the baseline scenario is confirmed, we will probably raise rates in July”.

In short, the battle against inflation in the Eurozone is not over. “We have not yet seen sufficient tangible evidence of a stabilization of inflation”continued the number one Eurotower.

In answering Eisen’s question about possibility of making a change to the inflation rate targetwhich is equal to 2% for all four central banks, Lagarde said she did not consider the issue “subject to debate”, underlining the need to proceed in an equally stubborn and persistent way against stubborn inflation.

Kazuo Ueda, head of the Bank of Japan, explained instead the still decidedly dovish stance of Japan’s central bank with the expected weakening of the inflation rate in the second half of 2023.

“Although inflation is stubborn, we need to make sure that inflation grows at the 2% rate in a sustainable way,” he said.

Fed, Powell also ready for more rate hikes. Very strong US labor market

For his part Fed number one, Jerome Powell, he admitted that “it was surprising to see such persistent inflation.”

Powell said to predict even more rate hikes on US fed funds, without excluding, among other things, even aggressive monetary tightening.

“The one who is supporting inflation – explained the number one of the Federal Reserve – it is a very strong labor market”.

Powell noted, among other things, that “it hasn’t been that long since (the Fed) monetary policy became tight” and that, in particular, “we haven’t seen much progress in the non-real estate services sector.” . To be precise, progress on the front of prices, which therefore continue to be high, has not been seen, Powell said, in the hospitality, healthcare and travel sectors.

Also in these sectors, moreover, “costs are high“, a factor – continued Jerome Powell – which further supports inflationary pressures”.

Moreover, “the service sector is not particularly sensitive to interest rates”.

In all of this, Powell said again, “it is necessary to witness a further weakening of the US labor market”.

Forum Sintra 2023: central banks in the dock

Sintra, a city in Portugal, has become, like every year, a stage for central banks, giving them an opportunity to explain their monetary policy choices to the markets and citizens, in a historical moment in which the words that make citizens most anxious, to the markets and to the authorities themselves are two: rates and inflation.

Lagarde’s ECB, in particular, remains in the spotlight and under attack, just as the ESM is under attack, with the Meloni government postponing a possible (but will there be?) ratification of the reform until the autumn.

Both the Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matthew Salvini That the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have strongly criticized the ECB of Lagarde, in the sights of the Italian government, it must be said, for months.

In the viewfinder, in particular, the speech, made yesterday, with which the president of the Eurotower Lagarde confirmed her determination to fight again, making use of the weapon of rate hikesthe persistence of inflationwhose estimates among other things Frankfurt was forced to to revise upwards as well in the last meeting of the Governing Council of 15 June.

ECB in the hands of the hawks: towards a rate hike also in September?

Again, what appeared in Sintra was an ECB in the hands of the hawks:

just refer to the words of the number one of the central bank of Latvia Martin Kazakwho even said that the markets are wrong a price the arrival of a rate cut as early as early 2024.

Hawkish were certainly also the words of the number one of the central bank of Slovenia Bostjan Vaslea member of the Eurotower Governing Council, who – after the ECB increased the cost of money by as much as 4 percentage points starting from last year – stated clearly that “we must continue to raise rates in the next meeting” of July, as “inflation is persistent”.

The central banker Boris Vujcicgovernor of the central bank of Croatia, even said, again speaking from Sintra, that “there is a good chance of a rate hike” also in Septemberwhile the number one of the Bank of Belgium Pierre Wunsch anticipated that it will be up to the next three data relating to inflation in the euro area to demonstrate that core inflation is “really pointing downwards”, and perhaps thus convince the ECB to do a break in its rate-hiking cycle.

Falco also Madis Mullernumber one of the central bank of Estonia, who underlined that “the risks on inflation are still on the rise”, explaining however that “it is too early to understand how far rates will rise”.

Definitely dovish, however, the position of Mario Centeno, who manages the central bank of Portugal, and who therefore played at home.

Centeno cautioned that “excessively tight monetary policy is not acceptable”, that “the economy has already been hit, and that inflation will react” accordingly. “We are definitely reaching the terminal rate,” she added.

The vice president of the ECB Luis de Guindos he instead said that the monetary tightening in July had already been decided, and that there is still work to be done on rates.

Hawk too Gediminas Simkus, central banker of Lithuaniawho warned that “the option of a rate hike in September shouldn’t be ruled out”.

The ECB warns: do not expect rate cuts for the next two years

An invitation to the markets not to commit the error of pricing rate cuts by the ECB by Christine Lagarde over the next two years it also came from Eurotower’s chief economist, Philip Lane.

In a situation in which the Eurozone inflation rate stood at 6.1% in May, on an annual basis, against core inflation rising by 5.3% – both values ​​well above the ECB’s target of at 2% – Lane, in an interview with CNBC, essentially repeated what Lagarde said and what was also affected in the new Frankfurt outlook:

“We’re not going back to 2% for a couple of years. We will make good progress again this year, especially in the latter part of the year, but we will not return (ie, inflation will not fall) to 2% in the space of a few months”.

Which means, “Looking at the next couple of years, I don’t see any rapid (rate) cuts. Consequently – the chief economist of the ECB pointed out – I do not think that it is appropriate to expect quick interest rate cuts.”

