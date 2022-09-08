Home Business ECB and inflation threat, Lagarde makes mea culpa and admits powerlessness on gas prices, But ‘how do you predict Covid and the Ukraine war?’
Business

ECB and inflation threat, Lagarde makes mea culpa and admits powerlessness on gas prices, But ‘how do you predict Covid and the Ukraine war?’

by admin

“I take the blame, since I am the president of the institution”. Thus Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, answers a question that recalls the great mistake of the European central bank: that of failing to understand the real extent of the threat of inflation.

“Yes, we were wrong in our predictions, but those mistakes were made by everyone. We did not do much differently from others ”, added Lagarde in the press conference following the announcement of the rate hike of 75 basis points by the ECB, launched precisely to defeat the inflation scourge.

The president of Eurotower specified that the staff of ECB economists work “constantly” in order to improve the economic models adopted in formulating forecasts.

But Lagarde was also on the defensive:

“How is a model that predicts Coronavirus possible? The war in Ukraine? The blackmail of energy (by Vladimir Putin’s Russia) ?. I take the blame; but it wasn’t just us who made mistakes ”.

At the same time, during the press conference Lagarde herself pointed out the difference between US inflation – which originates in demand – and euro area inflation, instead triggered by supply. And she admitted: “I cannot reduce the price of energy. I cannot convince the big players of this world to reduce gas prices. I cannot reform the electricity market. I am therefore very happy to see that the European Commission is considering various solutions to this end, because monetary policy will not reduce the price of energy ”.

See also  Oriental Guoxin: The company has deployed a total of 20,000 cabinets in the data center in Inner Mongolia_ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

ECB on euro area GDP: Lagarde presents worst-case...

Fed: Powell confirms strong commitment to control inflation

With a total investment of 16.9 billion yuan,...

1.5 million from the Same Foundation for anti-Covid...

Stellantis: 4 electric Jeep models by 2025

Ischia, bureaucracy slows down Regina Isabella’s investment in...

ECB sharpens weapons against inflation: maxi rate hike...

Wartsila, protests against the closure resume, pending regulatory...

Great Britain announces a ceiling on bills to...

Green hydrogen in Puglia Saipem and Edison enter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy