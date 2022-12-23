In a video message published on the website of the ECB, the number one of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde said that “we will succeed” to lower the high inflation that continues to characterize the euro area.

“In 2022, we realized that what we took for granted was valuable: peace, cheap energy and price stability. The horrific war that Russia has launched against Ukraine and its people is causing human suffering that Europe hoped would never see again”.

“The war is driving up energy prices and also causing a jump in inflation in Europe. I am aware that high inflation hurts everyone, especially the poorest Christine Lagarde added. I promise you that we will do everything we can to bring inflation down. We are raising interest rates and we will still raise them steadily, until they reach a level that will ensure inflation returns to the medium-term target of 2%. We’ll make it”.

“Meanwhile, I am very happy that our euro family is growing: Croatia will be the 20th country to join the euro area on January 1st, something I will certainly celebrate as the new year arrives”.

“I hope you all find moments of joy during the holidays with your loved ones.”

And again, Christine Lagarde:

“In 2023 we will find the determination to defend what is so precious: peace, freedom, democracy. My warmest wishes to all“.

He ended with these words greeting video message by ECB President Christine Lagarde.

It has certainly not been an easy year for Christine Lagarde, grappling with the terrible dilemma:

raise rates to defeat the wartime inflation boom caused by Vladimir Putin’s Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, risking causing a deep recession in the euro area; or let inflation run which, in the case of the Eurozone, many have said – and continue to say – was triggered more by the problems affecting supply, especially the rally in oil and gas pricesthan by the solidity of the question.

The last act of 2022 of the ECB, in particular, Italy above all did not like it:

On 15 December, the Eurotower raised interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility respectively at 2.50%, 2.75% and 2.00%, with effect from 21 December 2022.

Not only that: in addition to announcing the rise in the three main reference rates of the euro area, the European Central Bank has the intention to start reducing its balance sheetinflated all these years with QE-Quantitative easing, in technical terms APP (PPA in Italian), launching the dreaded Quantitative Tightening (QT).

Thus in the statement with which the ECB made its various announcements:

“The Governing Council intends to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP (APP, i.e. QE) until the end of February 2023. Thereafter, the APP portfolio will be reduced (therefore the QT will start) at a measured and predictable pace, as the Eurosystem will only partially reinvest the principal repaid on maturing securities. The pace of this reduction will be equal to an average of 15 billion euros per month until the end of the second quarter of 2023 and will then be determined over time”.

READ: The story of the ECB bazookas APP and PEPP

“Inflation is still too high”: admitted Christine Lagarde, predicting, in spite of the markets, still significant rate hikes, which will inevitably hurt the economy, given that the outlook of the Eurotower experts is one of a recession.

Lagarde has hinted in this regard that monetary tightening of 50 basis points could become the new standard at upcoming ECB Governing Council meetings, thereby further inflaming market anxiety as rate hikes translate into further increases in interest rates. cost of financing public debts.

The increase will occur precisely at a time when the governments of the Eurozone are preparing to launch maxi-issues of new government bonds to finance the fiscal stimulus they have enacted to protect their respective citizens from the consequences of expensive energy and expensive bills.

Immediate the reaction of BTP rates and the BTP-Bund spread, which wasted no time in rocketing higher the same day as the ECB’s announcement.

Interest rates on 10-year BTPs immediately exceeded, among other things, the ten-year yields of Greek bonds.

The reaction from the political world was also immediate, to be exact from some members of the Meloni government, with the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto first of all that he has not spared criticism of Lagarde, posting a graph on the spread on Twitter:

“I didn’t understand the Christmas present that President Lagarde wanted to give to Italy”Crosetto tweeted, defining the announcements of the ECB, in another post on Twitter, “decisions taken and communicated lightly and detachedly”.

Crosetto then increased the dose, stating that the “problem” of the statements that have been uttered by the number one Eurotower is theirs “effect on the future Italian debt”.

ECB also under attack by the League leader and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini:

“It is unbelievable, baffling and worrying that while there is a government that is doing everything to increase wages and pensions and cut taxes, the ECB, on an afternoon in mid-December, approves a law that burns billions of euros of savings in Italy and throughout Europe, causing a splash the spread”.

The number one of the League added that “certain choices should be meditated on and explained”.

To accuse the ECB too Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani:

“In my opinion, without prejudice to the independence of the ECB, it is not good for the EU and for the real Italian economy to raise interest rates. It’s right that the Fed does it, but in Europe it doesn’t make sense, given that inflation is linked to the increase in the cost of energy”.

But with today’s video message, Christine Lagarde confirmed it once again: rates will be raised further in 2023. It is hoped at this point that his promise to win against inflation will really come true, perhaps soon.

