The number one of the ECB Christine Lagarde go back to talking about interest rates and inflation, confirming the firm intention to raise the cost of money in the euro area by 50 basis points at the next meeting in March.

In an interview given toEconomic Times, on the sidelines of the G20 in Bangalore (India), Lagarde put it this way:

“We will raise rates more if necessary to get inflation back to our 2% target in a timely manner. We will do what is necessary. What I know is that we will bring inflation back to 2%. And we don’t just want it to go back to 2%, we want it to stay there sustainably.”

On what the Eurotower will do in March, the answer was as follows:

“Since July, we have raised interest rates at an unprecedented pace and intensity. Interest rates are the most efficient tool in the current circumstances. There is every reason to believe that there will be another 50 basis point squeeze in March. We will see. We depend on data”.

Lagarde therefore underlined that the decisions of the European Central Bank following the one to be announced in March will depend on the macroeconomic data that will be released: what she said over the weekend, again during an interview on the sidelines of the G20 in Bangalore, the number one of Bankitalia, the governor Ignazio Visco:

The ECB will raise rates until inflation returns to its target. To what extent?

“We can’t say now what the final rate will be, 3.5%, 3.25% or 3.75%, because it really depends on the data.”

Visco again:

“Our aim is to return to 2% inflation over the medium term. If we have to be more restrictive, we will be more restrictive”.

Visco also defined “necessary” the “gradual reduction” of the government bonds that have inflated the Eurotower budget in all the years of Quantitative easing, through the diametrically opposite measure announced in December by Christine Lagarde, or through the QT-Quantitative Tightening.

On this point, the number one of the ECB pointed out during theinterview published on the ECB website That “our reinvestments will fall by an average of 15 billion euros per month, until the end of June 2023”.

But don’t worry. It’s a move “measured, predictable, transparent”.

“The markets know what awaits them – said Christine Lagarde “They can prepare for this.”

10-year Bund rates at 12-year record

In today’s session, euro area government bonds immediately reacted to the words of both Christine Lagarde and Ignazio Visco, the latter considered one of the most dovish exponents of the ECB:

focus above all on the rates of the Bunds – German sovereign debts – at ten years, which jumped in today’s session to the record of the last 12 years, up to 2.58%.

The rates of 10-year BTPs travel above 4.3%.



On 1 February, the Governing Council of the ECB announced the decision to raise the three reference interest rates of the ECB by 50 basis points. Therefore, the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be raised respectively to 3,00%, al 3,25% and al 2,50%”.

It was not missed by Christine Lagarde a warning, in the form of a warning, to the governments of the euro area, repeatedly remarked in recent weeks:

“We need to focus on the quality of the tax response. We are telling governments that they should ascertain the temporary nature of their tax supports (launched against high energy bills, which exploded with the war between Russia and Ukraine). If, for example, a government supports its citizens because of high energy prices, and if these energy prices then fall, then it is right that these aids are reduced“.

Lagarde added that, in essence, “Governments should target their support to the people who need it most.” And that all “it should be done in such a way that people be encouraged to reduce energy consumption“.

Therefore, the need to respect the “tre T”: Temporary, targeted, tailored. That is, aid that is temporary, that is directed to precise targets, that is measured.