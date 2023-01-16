Finally, on rates, the ECB will be forced to listen to Italy. While the controversies against the anti-inflation rate hikes that the central bank has every determination to pursue continue in Italy, Bloomberg publishes the results of a survey that sanctions the about-face which, according to the audience of economists interviewed, Lagarde & Co will be forced to do.

Rates in the euro area – emerges from the survey – they will be raised up at the peak of 3.25%compared to the current level of 2%, to which they were raised last December 15th.

They will be three narrows which will bring the cost of the Eurozone to 3.25%:

economists estimate two rate hikes, each by 50 basis points, at the ECB Governing Council meetings scheduled for January and February, followed by a fresh move of 25 basis points at the May or June meeting.

Then all of Christine Lagarde’s determination, the economists add, will already shatter at the beginning of the third quarter, when the European Central Bank will have to cut rates, immediately bringing them back to 3%.

ECB terminal rates: the view of investors

This outlook, Bloomberg points out, contrasts with la view dell’Eurotower:

in fact, most Governing Council members expect that rates will be left unchanged for some time once the peak is reached. The prospect of a rate cut was in fact not even aired by Frankfurt.

For their part, writes Bloomberg, investors are betting on an even higher rate on terminal deposits, up 3.5% or more, according to what emerged from the latest survey by MLIV Pulse.

In the Eurozone, inflation is moderating the pace, at least according to what emerges from the preliminary reading released by Eurostat, which indicated that, at the end of December, inflation rate growth slowed to 9.2% year-on-yearcompared to 10.1% in November, thanks to the sharp drop in gas prices, which returned to the pre-war level in Ukraine.

Looking ahead, economists polled by Bloomberg predict that core inflation – the one purged of the more volatile components represented by the prices of energy and food goods – will test the peak, on average of 5.1%, during this first quarter of 2023, before turning around and falling to 3.5% in the last few three months of 2023.

Headline inflation it is expected to slow from 8.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 3.7%.

It must be said that, immediately after the last rate hike announced last December 15, and in spite of the various alerts that have arrived from many quarters, especially in Italy (from some members of the Meloni government themselves, see Minister of Defense and the Minister of Infrastructure or Guido Crosetto and Matteo Salvini), the European Central Bank continued to reiterate until a few days ago its intention to go straight on its way, hoping among other things that the governments of the euro area do not exaggerate with aid to lock down households and businesses fromnightmare of expensive energy.

Halt to the ECB by Antonio Patuelli, ABI number one

In the last few hours, it has been to increase the dose against the ECB Antonio Patuelli, number one of the Abi, Italian banking association. The halt to Christine Lagarde is more than clear.

“The ECB stop raising rates, we must avoid a recession“is the title of the article in La Stampa, which interviewed the number one of the Italian Banking Association.

Patuelli issued a warning about the effects that further monetary tightening has on public debtespecially from Italy.

“Every time ECB rates increase, the burden of servicing the public debt increases. And this year they are estimated medium-long term issues for 310-320 billion euro. For Italy it means weighing down public finances, not counting the repercussions on households and businesses”.

Patuelli highlighted the different approach towards inflation between the countries of the North such as Germany and those of the South such as Italy, recalling that “Nordic countries are not used to high inflation, Germany, after Weimar, has a traumatic memory of it. On the contrary, southern countries such as Italy or France are more used to it”.

For Patuelli, the prospect of a recession “can and must be avoided by supporting development, weighing monetary policies very well and dosing them very carefully”.

The number one of the ABI also recalled that further monetary tightening by Christine Lagarde would risk making NPLs, or non-performing loans, jump:

“For banks it means provisions, transfers, losses. Think of the portfolios of public securities held by banks: here too there would be capital losses with impacts on capital ratios and consequently with the need, already recommended by the European and national supervisory authorities, to set aside further profits to reserves”. Something that by the way is already happening in the United States, as demonstrated by the JP Morgan Quarterly.

A risk-aware NPL has also been launched in recent days by Massimo Doris, number one of Banca Mediolanum:

Referring to the ECB’s moves, Doris stressed that the rate hike “it’s an opportunity for accounts” of the banks but, also, that “the NPL grain (non-performing loans), in the event of a recession it cannot be underestimated“.

Returning to what the ECB will do with Lagarde, it must be said that Bloomberg reported in another article that, from the survey launched by MLIV Pulse, it emerged that, contrary to what emerges from the comments made by some central bank officials, who said they hoped that the TPI – the so-called anti-spread shield – would not be activated, eventually the so-called anti-spread shield will be launched. Just to save Italy.

“I think there is a not insignificant probability that the TPI will be used, if you think about rate hikes (by the ECB) than to the massive supply (issues of BTP & Co) – he commented Greg Peters, co-head of investment at PGIM Fixed Income – The ECB cannot allow the Italian spread (BTP-Bund spread) to explode”.

In short, Italy will be heard. Or saved.

But nothing is certain. So much so that someone even explained why that anti-spread shield could not even be activated for Italy in the end.