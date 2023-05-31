ECB and rates, new alert: financial stability at risk

ECB on financial stability: the alert with rate increases. Keep an eye on the real estate market

The ECB sounds the alarm financial stability, speaking of vulnerability of financial markets to negative shocks in a context of rate hikes that it itself has launched, and will continue to launch, to alleviate the scourge of inflation in the euro area.

In his last financial stability report released today, known as “Financial Stability Review”the European central bank has also returned to launching the alert on the real estate market in the Eurozone, identified for some time as a sector at risk.

Il Financial Stability Review it is a document drawn up by the ECB and which analyzes the potential risks looming over the financial stability of the Eurozone.

As stated on the ECB website, the report aims to promote awareness, in the financial industry and among the citizens of the Eurozone themselves, on the problems affecting financial stability.

This is an analysis that is published twice a year. The next edition will be released next November 22, 2023.

The publication of the euro area financial stability report follows another alert that was launched by the ECB: the one on the “doom loop” between large traditional banks and shadow banks.

ECB: outlook on financial stability remains fragile

"Financial stability outlook remains fragile, ECB review finds": is the title of the latest report on financial stability signed by the European Central Bank, or "The outlook on financial stability remains fragile".

On the other hand”tighter financial conditions are testing the resilience of households, businesses, governments and housing markets”.

Someone could point out that, if financial conditions have become more rigid, it was precisely because of Christine Lagarde’s ECB decision to raise interest rates in the euro area without interruption since last year.

That said, it’s true too, as he explained the vice president of Eurotower, Luis de Guindosthat the same “price stability is crucial to ensure lasting financial stability”.

de Guindos himself highlighted the presence of a vicious circle:

“As we make our monetary policy restrictive in order to reduce inflation, in the financial system vulnerabilities may emerge“.

And it is therefore “crucial to monitor these vulnerabilities and fully implement the Banking Unionso that we can continue to monitor them.”

Real estate market among the illustrious victims

Among the illustrious victims of this dog that bites its tail there is certainly the real estate marketwhich is already suffering the impact of monetary tightening in the Eurozone.

As rates go up, so do they mortgage payments.

As a result, potential homebuyers are less likely to take out a mortgage.

House prices, the ECB noted, they have already cooled down considerably in a relatively short period of time, and the risk is that they will fall further, in a context in which higher mortgage rates continue to put pressure on the demand for mortgages and therefore also for houses.

Taking a closer look at the vulnerabilities in the euro area financial system, Eurotower notes that too businesses are grappling with tighter financial conditions and, consequently, with uncertain prospects for the growth of their businesses.

In particular, the context “could be particularly challenging for those companies that have come out of the pandemic with heavier debt burdens and weaker earnings.”

“At the same time, high inflation is hitting householdsespecially those belonging to the lowest income groups, reducing their purchasing power and compromising their ability to repay loans”.

The report on the ECB’s Financial Stability thus confirms that “the demand for new loans, especially mortgages, it fell sharply in the first quarter of 2023, in response to rising interest rates”.

Furthermore, “although the fall in energy prices in recent months has eased pressure on governments to deliver new fiscal stimulus, it is the authorities themselves who face an increase in interest expenses” on their public debts. (as, in the case of Italy, the evident soaring of interest expenses with which the State is grappling).

de Guindos: a banking union should be implemented as soon as possible

De Guindos remarked accordingly the importance of establishing a banking union in the euro area as soon as possibleat a time when several large European banks have obtained authorization from the ECB to distribute billions of euros of excess capital in the form of dividends and buyback operations.

“Strengthen the Banking Union, and above all make progress on a common deposit guarantee scheme in Europe, it will strengthen the capacity of the euro area financial system to face risks”, said the number two of the ECB.

About the condition it’s in the commercial real estate marketthe ECB report recalls the crisis in this sector, also triggered in this case by tighter financing conditions, the uncertainty of the economic outlook and weaker post-pandemic demand.

ECB alert on investment funds

Among other things, the correction in property prices could put a strain, according to the ECB, on the resilience of investment funds.

“Financial markets and investment funds remain vulnerable to asset price adjustments. Excessive valuations, tighter financing conditions and lower market liquidity could raise the risk of any adjustment becoming messy, particularly in the event of renewed recession fears.

The Eurotower has specified that, “so far, the majority of investment funds have not been affected by the recent tensions that have hit the banking sectors of the United States and Switzerland (reference to the crashes of Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) , Signature Bank, and, more recently, of First Republic, joined the end of the galaxy of JP Morgan.as well as the Credit Suisse drama )”.

“However – warned the Eurotower – this situation could change, in the event that the funds find themselves in the need to raise liquidity and were therefore forced to quickly sell their assets“.

As for the banks in the euro area, these proved to be robust in tests which were conducted outside the euro area. However, higher funding costs and lower asset quality could weigh on their profitability, which has so far been supported mainly by the ECB raising interest rates.