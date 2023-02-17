ECB and rates: Fabio Panetta, member of the Eurotower Governing Council speaks

Fabio Panetta, member of the Governing Council of the ECB, launches a warning on the risk that the European central bank itself led by Christine Lagarde will excessively raise rates in the euro area.

So Panetta in the speech “Monetary policy in the aftermath of the energy shock”uttered today at an event organized by the Center for European Reform, the Delegation of the European Union in the United Kingdom and the ECB’s Representation Office in London.

“Given the size and speed of the monetary adjustment so far, it remains to be seen how rapid and strong the effects on the economy will be – Panetta said – Early evidence suggests that bank lending rates are rising faster than in previous upswings, in line with the rapid increase also recorded by official rates. In turn, loans to households and businesses are decelerating rapidly.

A phenomenon, the one illustrated by Fabio Panetta, which was highlighted by the ECB in the economic bulletin released today, where it underlined that “in the last months bank lending to businesses marked a sharp decelerationin the context of a marked rise in bank rates” and, also, of “a considerable tightening of lending criteria, as also emerges from the latest survey on bank lending in the euro area”.

The ECB banker recalled that the effects of monetary policy maneuvers are not immediate, but they take some time to manifest.

“Given the large time lag with which monetary policy is transmitted to the real economy, most of the effects of monetary tightening are still to come – has explained – This means, for example, that the ongoing adjustment in the credit market – which involves an increase in lending rates, a tightening of lending standards and a lower demand for loans – will compress consumption and investments in the coming months”.

From here, the warning on the danger of exaggerating monetary tightening:

“The need therefore emerges for consider the risk that monetary tightening may turn out to be excessive. After years of low growth, a new recession could permanently damage our productive capacity and undermine job opportunities, especially for economically vulnerable citizens. Even if it is later corrected, an excess of monetary rigour it would inevitably be very expensive, given the lack of flexibility of the European economy”.

Fabio Panetta launches an alert, but Lagarde repeats the mantra

Fabio Panetta’s statements come a few hours after the speech of the number one of the ECB, Christine Lagarde who instead, in her speech to the European Parliament, repeated undaunted what has become her mantra:

“Overall, price pressures remain strong and core inflation is still high.”.

For those who haven’t understood correctly, Lagarde reiterated its intention to raise rates by 50 basis points in March.

“In light of underlying inflation pressures, we intend to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points at the March meeting, and then we will evaluate the next path of our monetary policy“.

For his part, today Panetta confirmed himself to be decidedly more flexible than the president of the Eurotower, emphasizing that,

if that’s true “when the economy is hit by significant shocks, which push inflation in a clear direction, monetary policy must react strongly”, it is equally true that “when, on the other hand, inflationary risks are more balanced, an approach based on data, closely linked to the evolution of the economic situation, is an essential prerequisite to avoid mistakes that we would otherwise end up paying dearly for”.

More balanced inflation risks. And Panetta quotes Battisti

Returning to the economic bulletin, the economists of the ECB have in fact highlighted how, at the moment, the risks on the outlook for GDP and inflation in the Eurozone have become more balanced: therefore, as Panetta said, they have become more balanced.

To use Fabio Panetta’s words again, “with the attenuation of the energy shock and following the increase in our official rates, now close to restrictive values, the inflationary risks are now more balanced than in recent weeks. At the same time, the outlook for the economy and inflation has become more uncertain both globally and in the euro area.

This means that “in such a context it is no longer necessary to focus solely on inflationary risks in order to avoid the worst-case scenarios. Instead it is necessary consider the risk that monetary tightening will prove excessive, in addition to the possibility that our action may prove insufficient”.

In short, concluded Fabio Panetta, “we must proceed gradually, in order to avoid excessive costs for the real economy”. And “that doesn’t mean we won’t act decisively in our fight against inflation. It means that we will move decisively in the right direction”. Practically, “We must not “drive like a madman with the lights off at night”said Panetta quoting the phrase from the song “Emozioni” by Lucio Battisti, as the ECB’s own website has pointed out.

At the last meeting of the Governing Council on 2 February, Christine Lagarde’s ECB completely snubbed the appeals from the Meloni government by raising interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility to 3.00%, 3.25% and 2.50% respectively.

Lagarde also increased the dose by anticipating a monetary tightening of the same magnitude at the next meeting in March, and even underlining “failing to think of any scenario in which a 50bps tightening could not materialize, short of rather extreme cases”.

The determination to defeat inflation has also been reaffirmed using the QT-Quantitative Tightening tool.

It must be said, however, both the BTP rates and the BTP-Bund spread they completely snubbed the words of the number one of the Eurotower. The umpteenth confirmation of a problem that is also haunting Jerome Powell’s Fed and which according to someone he is sanctioning divorce between central banks and marketsas the Reuters article highlighted “Markets to central bankers: we don’t believe you”. Translated: “Markets to Central Banks: We Don’t Believe You”.

Fabio Panetta recalled today that “the refocusing of our monetary action began in December 2021” is that, “since last July we have raised rates by 300 basis points. We then started normalizing our balance sheet, reducing it by around €1 trillion from its peak. Furthermore, starting next March, we will reduce the amount of securities held under the asset purchase program by an average of 15 billion euros each month”.

The exponent of the Governing Council of the ECB therefore warned that, “the aftermath of this strong monetary restriction is necessary review the outlook for inflation over the medium term, as well as the risks associated with them”.

Panetta focused on the risk that rate hikes will end up being excessive and cause damage to the Eurozone economy many times: