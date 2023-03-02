The hawk of the Governing Council of the ECB, the German Joachim Nagel, president of the Bundesbank, speaks, while it is learned that inflation in Germany rose in February at a rate higher than expected.

Nagel is outspoken and says he is in favor of further rate hikes, after the one expected for the month of March and, also, of a more aggressive QT-Quantitative Tightening.

According to the number one of the Bundesbank, the German central bank, “the drop in energy prices is not of fundamental importance for the ECB’s projections for medium-term inflation”.

Joachim Nagel spoke on the day Germany’s inflation numbers were released. Uncomforting numbers that exacerbate the historic fear of price flare-ups that characterizes Germany.

German inflation measured by the consumer price index rose by 8.7% in February, beyond the +8.5% expected by the consensus and at the same rate of growth as in January.

Month-on-month, the CPI rose 0.8%, slowing slightly from its previous rise of 1%, but again advancing at a faster pace than economists expected, who were aiming for monthly growth. equal to +0.6%.

Germany’s Harmonized Consumer Price Index (HICP) also soared by 9.3%, versus +9% expected and accelerating from the previous +9.2%.

On a month-to-month basis, German HICP inflation rose 1%, above the estimated +0.7% and double the pace of January’s +0.5%.

The data just released from Germany’s macroeconomic front will be putting further anxiety on Nagel and other hawks on the ECB’s Governing Council.

The prospect of a more aggressive QT is a threat to all government bonds in the euro area, BTPs in primis, which risk being sold off by the ECB at a faster pace.

The hawkish statements by Joachim Nagel are not surprising, as he has indeed increased the dose, stating that Christine Lagarde’s ECB must be “more stubborn than inflation”, and that it sells government bonds purchased with the previous QE program (APP) “they could rise to 20 billion euros a month”, compared to the 15 billion announced so far by the Eurotower.

The market is currently pricing in a 50 basis point rate hike at the next ECB Governing Council meeting on March 16, with a 64% probability.

The remaining percentage is betting on a monetary tightening of 75 basis points.

“We will raise rates more if necessary to get inflation back to the new 2% target in a timely manner.” So two days ago the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, in an interview with the Economic Times.

“There is every reason to believe we will hike rates another 50 basis points in March. Then, we will see – continued Lagarde – We are dependent on data, and we will decide what to do meeting by meeting what to do”.

Lagarde added that the ECB “not only wants inflation (in the euro area) to return to 2%, but that it then stays at that level in a sustainable way”.

The BTP-Bund spread increased slightly to around 177 basis points, with 10-year BTP rates at 4.44% and Bund rates around 2.68%.