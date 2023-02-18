No rate cuts, “definitely”, during 2023. It was the French exponent of the Eurotower Governing Council, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who scuttled the hopes of the markets on an about-face by Christine Lagarde’s ECB.

Villeroy said that, in his view, “inflation is too fast right now and perhaps persistent.”

However, the banker also stressed that the inflation rate in the euro area could halve by the middle of the year, and that therefore interest rates could test the peak in the same period.