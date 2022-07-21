Christine Lagarde’s ECB has announced that it has approved the euro area anti-fragmentation instrument or even transmission protection instrument (TPI) anti-spread shield. The BTP-Bund spread stood at 224 points, compared to rates of 3.58% after the 3.63% following the announcement of the instrument. The Ftse Mib reduces losses to -0.37% after a drop of more than -2% on the day.