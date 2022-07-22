Home Business ECB approves TPI anti-fragmentation instrument, purchasing scope will depend on seriousness of risks for monetary policy transmission
Business

ECB approves TPI anti-fragmentation instrument, purchasing scope will depend on seriousness of risks for monetary policy transmission

by admin
ECB approves TPI anti-fragmentation instrument, purchasing scope will depend on seriousness of risks for monetary policy transmission

ECB: extent of TPI purchases will depend on seriousness of risks for monetary policy transmission The Governing Council of the ECB approved the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI). The ICC represents a further tool available to the Governing Council that can be activated to counter unjustified, disordered market dynamics that seriously jeopardize the transmission of monetary policy throughout the euro area. The extent of the ICB purchases, the ECB specifies, will depend on the severity of the risks for the transmission of monetary policy. Purchases are not subject to ex ante restrictions. “By safeguarding the transmission mechanism, the ICC will allow the Governing Council to more effectively fulfill its mandate to preserve price stability,” reads the ECB statement.

See also  Covivio, with 400 million sales in the first half of the year, expectations are growing

You may also like

The ECB raises rates, here’s how the mortgage...

Degree redemption for retirement, how do tax deductions...

iPhone 14 mass production is imminent, Foxconn reappears...

The first trucks with the pieces of the...

If you refuse to accept it and be...

Federer loses on the stock market. From the...

Ex Ilva cuts emissions: “Environmental works fully operational”

Announcement of Qianhai Kaiyuan Fund Management Co., Ltd....

Never so many properties at auction. Boom in...

It is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy