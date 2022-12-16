As expected European Central Bank (ECB) raised by 50 basis points the reference rates thus bringing the main refinancing rate to 2.5%.

Today’s hike, even if more tenuous than the previous ones, does not put an end to the rate hike program undertaken by the ECB, whose attitude remains hawkish.

Worry about the level of inflation

Today’s rally came as no surprise to market participants as this move was well anticipated, albeit less “obvious” than the previous one. From this point of view, in fact, various members of the Governing Council were inclined for a 75 basis point increase as the iCore inflation is still stubbornly high.

Come ricorda Altaf Kassam, Head of Investment Strategy & Research di State Street Global Advisors, “The possibility of another 75 bps hike had been fueled in particular by the member of the Executive Board of the ECB Schnabelwho had expressed his concerns about the side effects and the wage-price spiralbut in the end the Governing Council moved towards a small upside with a hawkish communication“.

In that sense, Lagarde did not rule out the possibility of another 75bps hike in the future,”strengthening its data-driven reporting and meeting-by-meetings of recent months, ensuring that this small increase was not interpreted as “dovish” and did not betray any change in the general restrictive policy stance.

BCE come la FED

According to State Street Global Advisors analyst “this move demonstrates that the ECB continues to follow the Fed’s leaddespite starting later and therefore still facing criticism for falling behind the curve. For his part “The ECB has responded to such criticisms by pointing out that the tightening cycle is still ongoing – implying a terminal rate close to 3%, adding that it is initiating significant balance sheet reduction – mainly through TLTRO repayments and announcing key QT principles , with an emphasis on gradualness and predictability, to ward off any fears of causing market instability.

2023 will be a difficult year

“We do not expect the ECB to slow the pace of rate hikes again until the middle of next year, and a rate cut is not likely before 2024.”.

Given the consensus on today’s rise, the ECB inflation forecasts for 2025 have been revised upwards and they showed that the risk to inflation is still on the upside. As these forecasts demonstrate, 2023 promises to be a difficult year and the Central Bank needs the greatest possible flexibility.