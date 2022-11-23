Listen to the audio version of the article

The decision by the ECB to review the conditions of the Tltro loans has had its effects: the banks of the eurozone have returned 296 to Frankfurt of the 2,100 billion received in the context of the auctions of recent years. The data, announced by the ECB, refer to the first repayment window after the discussed (by the banks) changes decided by the Eurotower to the conditions applied to existing loans.

Analysts were expecting a figure in the order of 500 billion. “A higher repayment could have a negative effect on government bonds in the European region,” Jefferies analysts signaled in the morning, whose estimate was 600 billion in repayments.

The data arrived on a day in which the ECB president spoke with particular clarity about the other side of monetary policy, that relating to rates. “We are entering a new macro environment in which the forces that have created sustained expansion in global supply and allowed global demand to act as a shock absorber are changing,” ECB Christine Lagarde said speaking at the European Banking Congress. “The effects of this shift are uncertain, but the task of monetary policy is not – added Lagarde -. The ECB will ensure that a phase of high inflation does not fuel inflation expectations, allowing too high inflation to consolidate. We have acted decisively, raising rates by 200 basis points, and we expect to raise rates further to the levels necessary to ensure that inflation returns to our medium-term target of 2% in a timely manner».

With the euro area economy entering a new phase of high inflation, “it is appropriate that the balance sheet, in a measured and predictable way, is normalised”, said Lagarde, referring to the securities in the central bank’s portfolio acquired during the years of quantitative easing. Lagarde confirmed that “in December we will define the key principles to reduce the bond portfolio” while maintaining flexibility in reinvestments and the anti-spread ‘shield’.

Clear rise in rates on the European government bond market after the words of the ECB Christine Lagarde: the yield on the ten-year BTP rises by more than ten basis points to 4.03% after two days spent below the psychological threshold of 4%. The spread with the German Bund, due to the simultaneous rise in the rate of the Berlin product as well, remains fairly stable at 194 basis points.