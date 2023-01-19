On ECB Day last December 15, “a large number” of members of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank pushed for a hike higher than the one announced, equal to 50 basis points, rather pressing for a tightening of 75 basis points. This is what emerges from the minutes of the ECB just released, relating to the day on which Christine Lagarde’s ECB announced an increase in interest rates on the main refinancing operations, on the marginal lending facility and on deposits with the central bank by 50 basis points, at 2.50%, 2.75% and 2.00%, respectively.

An even more hawkish tone emerges from the ECB minutes compared to the one that infuriated several members of the Meloni government.

Some Eurotower exponents motivated their desire to raise euro area rates by 75 basis points that day with the belief that any lower rate hike would send the wrong message to the markets, inviting them to mistakenly believe that the ECB would let its guard down against rising inflation.

In the end, a large majority of the Governing Council decided to raise rates by 50 basis points.

A compromise was practically reached: instead of a monetary tightening of 75 basis points, Lagarde’s ECB should have continued to raise rates steadily, to the point of bringing the cost of money into restrictive territory.

The minutes also showed that Lagarde’s ECB still sees upside risks to inflation.