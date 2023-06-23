ECB, De Cos: another hike in July, no certainty afterwards

ECB, De Cos: another rate hike in July, no certainty afterwards

(Teleborsa) – “If there are no significant changes in the central growth and inflation scenario, we still have a long way to go and we will have to raise interest rates again in July. It is not possible, however, to anticipate decisions beyond that meeting.” She stated it Pablo Hernandez de Cosgovernor of the Bank of Spain and member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB), during an event in Santander.

de Cos recalled that, given the high level of uncertainty, Frankfurt “stressed that we will continue to take our data-driven decisions and, in particular, the joint assessment of inflation prospects, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the intensity of monetary policy transmission”.

At last week’s meeting, the Governing Council of the ECB decided to raise official interest rates by 25 basis points, to bring the deposit facility rate to 3.50%, with a cumulative increase of 400 basis points from July 2022.

“L’uncertainty remains very high and the risks to growth projections are basically to the downside, while, in the case of inflation, they are considered balanced,” said the governor of the Bank of Spain.

