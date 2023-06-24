ECB, de Cos: increase interest rates in July by another 25 basis points

The European Central Bank (ECB) may have to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points in July in order to counter rising inflation. This forecast was expressed by the Governor of the Bank of Spain and member of the ECB Governing Council, Pablo Hernandez de Cos, during an event in the city of Santander.

In the past week, the ECB has already proceeded to raise key interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, in parallel with an increase in inflation estimates for the three-year period up to 2025. De Cos said that, in the event that verify the central scenario envisaged in the projections published by the ECB, it will be necessary to proceed with a further increase of 25 basis points in July.

However, De Cos stressed that, due to the high uncertainty, no predictions can be made beyond this point. Furthermore, he added that the ECB will continue to make decisions based on available data and, in particular, on the aggregate assessment of the inflation outlook and on underlying inflation dynamics.

