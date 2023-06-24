Home » ECB, de Cos: increase interest rates in July by another 25 basis points
Business

ECB, de Cos: increase interest rates in July by another 25 basis points

by admin
ECB, de Cos: increase interest rates in July by another 25 basis points

The European Central Bank (ECB) may have to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points in July in order to counter rising inflation. This forecast was expressed by the Governor of the Bank of Spain and member of the ECB Governing Council, Pablo Hernandez de Cos, during an event in the city of Santander.

In the past week, the ECB has already proceeded to raise key interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, in parallel with an increase in inflation estimates for the three-year period up to 2025. De Cos said that, in the event that verify the central scenario envisaged in the projections published by the ECB, it will be necessary to proceed with a further increase of 25 basis points in July.

However, De Cos stressed that, due to the high uncertainty, no predictions can be made beyond this point. Furthermore, he added that the ECB will continue to make decisions based on available data and, in particular, on the aggregate assessment of the inflation outlook and on underlying inflation dynamics.

See also  XPeng debuts in Hong Kong but does not shine the day after the government offensive

You may also like

Santanchè, FdI fears the Lega attack. Pomicino: “Daniela...

Gold market sentiment is clearly bearish! Two charts...

Stock market: How you can easily select stocks...

Severance indemnity postponed and in installments is unconstitutional....

How to use affiliate marketing for passive income

Severance indemnity postponed and in installments is unconstitutional....

Internal protocol: That says T-Online boss Harms to...

Study shows: Social advancement easier in Germany than...

IA, Milano d’Aragona (Datrix): “Good EU stakes, no...

New factory in Brandenburg: EU overtakes China in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy