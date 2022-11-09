“Sooner or later we will launch the QR (Quantitative Tightening) and certainly in 2023). Thus the vice president of the ECB, Luis de Guindos, on the occasion of the Ecofin meeting in Brussels. The BTP-Bund spread at the moment fluctuates around 210 basis points, against ten-year BTP rates that travel around 4.45%.

“We will continue to raise rates to a level that ensures inflation is back in line with our definition of price stability,” de Guindos said.

The number two of the ECB led by Christine Lagarde stressed that, during the next meeting in December, the decision on rates will be taken on the basis of new projections on GDP and inflation.

“Over the next few months, inflation will fluctuate around current levels, and then drop in the first half of next year. But, on average, headline inflation and core inflation will remain very high, even if there will be a downward trend in the first half of 2023 ”.

In the last few hours, Alvise Lennkh-Yunus, Executive Director of the sovereign debt ratings division of Scope Ratings warned that, “in order for (ECB) monetary policy to bring euro area inflation back to 2%, a reduction will probably be necessary. significant overall demand, as inflation was mainly caused by supply-related factors, and not by higher (economic) growth and rising wages ”.

The point is that “the ECB is unlikely to be able to hit the 2% target without launching a Quantitative Tightening, that is, without reducing the amount of government bonds in its balance sheet”. Budget flooded by euro area government bonds, BTPs in the first place, which the ECB bought with its Quantitative easing maneuvers.

With the various purchases of BTP & Co, the ECB first of Mario Draghi and then of Christine Lagarde has been shopping for BTP & Co for a value of 5 trillion euros, in the last decade, when the problem was not inflation, but disinflation and the constant risk of deflation.

ING interest rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder told Reuters:

“There is a lot at stake for the euro area when it comes to QT (Quantitative Tightening)”. Schroeder added that the main focus, when addressing the issue, is always on the BTP-Bund spread.

At the same time, the ING strategist warned, “beyond the spreads, there is also the fear that (the QT) could trigger greater volatility in the markets, especially in a context in which the debt financing plans of the Eurozone governments face growing upside risks ”.