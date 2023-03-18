Home Business ECB: emergency meeting to discuss the banking sector
The European Central Bank held an emergency meeting today to discuss recent events in the banking sector. According to a spokesman for the Frankfurt institute, “The Supervisory Board meets to exchange views and provide members with an update on recent developments in the banking sector”.

The announcement comes after a turbulent week for banking stocks. It all started with the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the US last week, which had repercussions on global markets. The situation became even more problematic when concerns arose about the stability of Swiss Credit Suisse. The Swiss National Bank had to step in to provide a lifeline to the bank of up to $54 billion.

“European banks are very sound,” ECB policy chief and French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told BFM economic radio. According to analysts, the authorities want to address systemic risks quickly, but fear that the potential for a full-blown banking crisis is far from over.

