ECB: final results of bank stress tests will be stricter

The ECB is warning banks that passed this year’s first round of stress tests with ease, saying the final results will be less favourable.

European authorities would be signaling lenders to prepare for adjustments to obtain more credible results.

Stress testing is a vital examination for banks as it provides insight into resilience to financial shocks and affects capital requirements. A positive result strengthens the possibility of distributing billions of euros in dividends to shareholders, despite the increase in economic uncertainties.

An ECB spokesman and a representative of the European Banking Authority, which coordinates the stress test, scheduled to be completed by the end of July, both declined to comment.

Banks are being tested in both an adverse scenario and a more favorable baseline scenario for the three years to 2025. Lenders say the positive results seen so far reflect the concrete steps they have taken to make their businesses stronger. Regulators, on the other hand, fear that too lenient a test could allow banks to reduce their capital cushions excessively by paying out dividends to shareholders, only to face a more challenging environment.

