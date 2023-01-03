ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks expects interest rates to be raised “significantly” in February and March.

“In the next two meetings I think we can still make quite big steps,” said the governor of the Latvian central bank, one of the most aggressive members of the ECB. “Obviously the steps could be reduced if necessary, where we need to deem the level appropriate to reduce inflation to 2%”.

The December inflation data for the eurozone, released on Friday, should be monitored with particular attention, which according to expectations should show an annual growth of 9.5%. We recall that the ECB raised rates by 50 basis points in December, announcing significant new tightening in 2023.