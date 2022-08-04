«Further normalization of interest rates will be appropriate in the next meetings. The future evolution of the reference rates will continue to be dependent on data and will contribute to the achievement of the 2% inflation target in the medium term by the Governing Council.

Thus the ECB in the economic bulletin. “Anticipating the exit from negative interest rates at the July meeting allows the Governing Council to move to an approach where rate decisions are made on a case-by-case basis. The future evolution of policy rates as defined by the Governing Council will continue to be data-dependent and will contribute to the achievement of the 2% inflation target. In the context of the normalization of monetary policy, the Governing Council will evaluate the options for the remuneration of excess liquidity, ”says the ECB.