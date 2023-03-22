The hawk of the Governing Council of the ECB, the German Joachim Nagel, president of the Bundesbank, returns to the attack on rates.

“Inflation is not over – said Nagel, in an interview with the Financial Times – The pressure on prices is strong and widespread”. Therefore, further rate hikes are needed.

Joachim Nagel continued, noting that, “if we are to dampen this ‘stubborn’ inflation, we have to be ‘even more stubborn’.”

Furthermore, the hawkish exponent of the ECB underlined that “there is still to be done before reaching the restrictive phase on rates”.

Regarding the threat of a banking crisis in Europe, Nagel reassured that the system is “resilient” and that there is no risk of a banking crisis as in 2008.