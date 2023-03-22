Home Business ECB: German hawk Nagel returns to attack on rates. Inflation is not over, no bank crisis risk as in 2008
Business

ECB: German hawk Nagel returns to attack on rates. Inflation is not over, no bank crisis risk as in 2008

by admin
ECB: German hawk Nagel returns to attack on rates. Inflation is not over, no bank crisis risk as in 2008

The hawk of the Governing Council of the ECB, the German Joachim Nagel, president of the Bundesbank, returns to the attack on rates.

“Inflation is not over – said Nagel, in an interview with the Financial Times – The pressure on prices is strong and widespread”. Therefore, further rate hikes are needed.

Joachim Nagel continued, noting that, “if we are to dampen this ‘stubborn’ inflation, we have to be ‘even more stubborn’.”

Furthermore, the hawkish exponent of the ECB underlined that “there is still to be done before reaching the restrictive phase on rates”.

Regarding the threat of a banking crisis in Europe, Nagel reassured that the system is “resilient” and that there is no risk of a banking crisis as in 2008.

See also  Changan Deep Blue SL03 opens the pre-sale new energy road and evolves again-Sina Auto

You may also like

Amid economic and migration crisis, Cuba elects the...

Artificial intelligence: This is what Bill Gates thinks...

Weather changes everything. Rains, cold and even snow...

What is the prospect of sodium batteries in...

balancing act for the Fed in interest rate...

Belgin Kaplan: At 21, she took over the...

Drought, damage for 6 billion to businesses

13th generation Core + RTX 40!Lenovo Rescuer Y7000P...

Habeck dissatisfied with the current status of the...

Fintech, innovation comes from the alliance with traditional...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy