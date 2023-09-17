ECB Governor: No Interest Rate Cut Expected in First Half of Next Year, Possibility of Further Rate Hikes Remain

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) hawkish Governing Council has indicated that there will not be an interest rate cut in the first half of next year. This news comes as the possibility of further interest rate increases remains on the table. Martins Kazaks, a member of the ECB’s Governing Council, stated that it would be a mistake to bet on an interest rate cut in the near future.

The ECB recently announced a 25 basis points increase in interest rates, with the main refinancing rate, the deposit mechanism rate, and the marginal lending rate being raised to 4.5%, 4%, and 4.75% respectively. Kazaks, who is also the governor of the Central Bank of Latvia, emphasized that premature rate cuts are not to be expected. He stated that interest rates will only be cut when inflation levels significantly fall below their target.

Kazaks highlighted that wage growth in the euro area has not peaked yet, and it remains uncertain how quickly underlying inflation will decrease. Despite the market’s belief that the recent interest rate hike was the last in this cycle, some economists projected an interest rate cut as early as June next year.

The European Central Bank’s forecasts indicate that while price pressures are expected to slow down in the coming months, it will still take two years for the euro zone inflation rate to reach 2%. Additionally, the euro zone economic growth is projected to return to a 0.4% quarterly growth rate by 2024.

Kazaks characterized the outlook as a soft landing, with a slight increase in unemployment. He stated that the recent interest rate hikes were expected to solidify this outcome, leaving room for the possibility of further rate increases.

Although inflation levels in the euro area have improved, policymakers remain concerned. Recent data from Eurostat showed a 5.3% year-on-year increase in the Eurozone’s adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) in August, down from the peak level of 10.6% last year. The core adjusted CPI, which excludes volatile factors such as food and energy, also increased by 5.3% year-on-year.

Kazaks believes that the core CPI data still reveals several issues that policymakers need to address. He stated his preference for tackling inflation without needing larger-scale intervention in the future.

In conclusion, the ECB’s hawkish Governing Council has signaled that a rate cut should not be expected in the first half of next year. The possibility of further interest rate hikes remains open. Policymakers are closely monitoring inflation levels and are determined to address any issues that arise.

