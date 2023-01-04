The following is presented calendar of meetings of the European Central Bank (ECB) for the year 2023divided by type.

ECB monetary policy meetings

Here are the dates monetary policy meetingseach of which is followed by one Press conference.

February 2nd in Frankfurt;

in Frankfurt; March 16 in Frankfurt;

in Frankfurt; 4 maggio in Frankfurt;

in Frankfurt; June 15 in Frankfurt;

in Frankfurt; July 27th in Frankfurt;

in Frankfurt; September 14th in Frankfurt;

in Frankfurt; October 26th in Athens;

in Athens; December 14th in Frankfurt.

Other ECB meetings

Below, the appointments in which no monetary policy decisions will be takenall scheduled in Frankfurt:

January 25;

February 22;

March 29;

24 maggio;

July 5;

September 27;

November 15;

November 29th.

Finally, the dates of the General Council meeting:

March 30;

June 22;

September 28;

November 30th.

What happened in the last meeting of 2022?

In the last meeting of 2022, in December, the ECB raised rates by 50 basis points, after two consecutive increases of 75 bps in the two previous meetings, bringing the rate on main refinancing operations to 2.5%. However, the Eurotower has clarified that the policy stance will remain restrictive and the cost of borrowing will still increase significantly, at a steady pace, as inflation remains too high.

The ECB also announced the key points of the Quantitative Tighteningwith an emphasis on gradualness and predictability. From March 2023 APP plan asset purchases will be reduced by 15 billion per month until the end of the second quarterwhile the next pace will be determined over time.

The latest ECB economic projections estimate aaverage inflation in 2022 equal to 8.4% (revised from the previous 8.1%), down to 6.3% in 2023 (da 5.5%), al 3.4% in 2024 (from 2.3%) and others 2.3% in 2025. As regards GDP, on the other hand, growth of 3.4% is expected in 2022 (revised by +3.1%), +0.5% in 2023 (cut from the previous +0.9%), +1, 9% in 2024 (stable) and +1.8% in 2025.

The chairman Christine Lagarde stated that there will be further increases of 50 bps, suggesting a terminal rate of around 3.5%, while any cut in the cost of money before 2024 seems unlikely. Also other members of the Governing Council, following the meeting, they used rather restrictive tones, as did the vice president Luis de Guindos and the governor of the Latvian central bank, Martins Kazaks.