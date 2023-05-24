ECB history: from the Duisenberg-Trichet hawks to the Draghi euro saver

The ECB blows out 25 candles: the European central bank set up to create and secure the euro, among the institutions that represent the foundations of Europe as we know it today, has a quarter of a century old.

His own story it is the story of the euro and the euro area, or even the eurozone, which today has 20 member countries.

Four presidents have presided over the institution, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany:

the first governor was the Dutch Wim Duisenberg(from June 1, 1998 to October 31, 2003), also known as Mr. Euro.

Then they succeeded the French Jean-Claude Trichet (president from 1 November 2003 to 31 October 2011) and the Italian Mario Draghi (1 November 2011-31 October 2019), up to the current number one Christine Lagarde, former director of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), who took office on 1 November 2019.

Four presidents of the ECB, four phases for the monetary policy of the ECB, grappling with various challenges since its inception. She was born 25 years ago, as Lagarde recalled today, with a letter that was published in 20 newspapers of the respective 20 member countries of the Eurozone.

The European Central Bank (ECB) was established on 1 June 1998, or in the second phase of theEuropean Monetary Union.

This has its roots in June 1988, when, as we read on the ECB’s website, “the European Council confirmed the objective of the progressive creation of economic and monetary union (EMU) and assigned a committee headed by Jacques Delors, then President of the European Commission, the mandate to develop a concrete program for its achievement”.

In this second phase, which started on 1 January 1994, in 1998, the creation of the European central bank (ECB) was achieved, which worked on the introduction of the euro, implementing the irrevocable fixing of conversion rates, what Lagarde defined in her letter la “largest currency conversion ever”.

Wim Duisenberg he was the first president of the Eurotower, the one who supervised the official introduction of the single currency.

The euro was first launched in January 1999 as electronic money, for use by banks, stockbrokers and forex market dealers, for non-physical forms of payment.

Subsequently, on January 1, 2002the currency made its official debut among the citizens of the euro area, through the free circulation of banknotes and coins.

It was Duisenberg, who became number one at the ECB in 1998, who inaugurated its birth.

The appointment of the first president of the Eurotower had been strongly supported by Germany: in the same days in which it was decided that he would take the highest seat in the institution, his successor had also been nominated in advance. that is to say the French Jean-Claude Trichet.

The double appointment of Duisenberg and Trichet, which took place in 1998, was decided by the two main economies of Europe, namely Germany and France.

Duisenberg, who had previously held the position of Minister of Finance in the Netherlandswho died in 2005, is known for stubbornly refusing to cut rates despite the 2002 economic crisis in Europe, only to give in at the end of his mandate.

In December 2002, the cost of borrowing in the euro area was in fact cut by 50 basis points, after that, with its first president at the helm, it had remained at decidedly high levels to counter the growth of inflation.

Duisenberg’s place was taken in 2003 by French Jean-Claude Trichet, as established, i.e. the president of the ECB who went down in history for having committed the great mistake.

As the New Yorker magazine wrote in 2011, in July 2008 Trichet’s ECB was “something predictable and stupid”, raising interest rates in the euro area, on the eve of the worst financial crisis in history (at the time), which would sink economies around the world (the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, as it is known in the United States).

The move was considered predictable as Trichet was known for his hawkish stances, aimed at fighting inflation.

That didn’t stop monetary tightening from provoking devastating effects for the euro area, mostly due to the moment in which it happened, i.e. in conjunction with the strong crisis that hit the financial system made in the USA.

Within the following two months, recalls the New Yorker, the sharp slowdown in Europe’s GDP growth, the collapse of the global economy, the fading of inflationforced the ECB to cut interest rates.

But the damage had already been done, given that “that rate hike in July 2008 was like a kick to an economy that she was already knocked out.”

But Trichet did not learn the lesson, and after the mistake of 2008, still worried about the continuous increase in inflation, he raised the benchmark rates of the euro area by 25 basis points, in 2011, for no less than two consecutive quarters, bringing the rate main refinancing.

All this, while the euro area was raging the sovereign debt crisis, Portugal’s debt rating was rejected as junk and Greece was forced to restructure its debt, under the watchful eye of the troika, to remain within the European Union.

Those were the days when in Europe the specter of the end of the euro hovered.

What is remembered as one of the most tragic pages in the history of Europe since the end of the Second World War ended with the arrival, at the end of Trichet’s mandate, of the former governor of Bank of Italy, the Italian Mario Draghi.

It was with Draghi, former president of the ECB, now also remembered as former Prime Minister in Italy, the sancire of the dovish new era of the European Central Bank.

After the two hawks Duisenberg and Trichet, it can be said that the advent of Draghi changed the characteristics of the monetary policy of the Eurozonetransforming the ECB, from a central bank in the hands of hawks obsessed with the nightmare of inflation, into the institution which, in the following years, thanks to the launch of the monetary bazookas of all time, it would have armored and saved the euro.

With Draghi, it was practically born the ECB euro shield: since its arrival, the ECB in fact changed its face, inaugurating a series of rate cuts launching an open challenge against the Teutonic hawks, thus inimitating himself right away Germania by Jens Weidmann, the then number one of the Bundesbank, the German central bank.

Weidman he did not hesitate to define the ECB loans as “morphine”.and the tension between Draghi and Germany reached the point that the former chief economist of the European central bank (who had also left slamming the door), namely Jasked Starkcame to define the Eurotower and Draghi servants of politics, opposing the government bond purchase program (OMT).

But from the historical phrase “the euro is irreversible”, Mr. Whatever It Takes Mario Draghi has always remained true to himself, repeatedly defending the monetary policy of the ECB which, with him in charge, has focused mainly on the fight against the threat of deflation, through negative interest rates and QEeven in spite of the criticisms on the negative effects on the profitability of the banks.

Until the end Mario Draghi unlined il mantra “Whatever It Takes”, noting the intention of the central bank to intervene at any time, if necessary, by cutting rates and expanding il Quantitative easing), and illustrating the benefits, too, of the other programs OMT (never activated) and TLTRO (in favor of banks).

Draghi also saved the euro by saving Italy, considered the weak link in the bloc in the period of the sovereign debt crisis, as well as being seen as the ‘illustrious’ representative of the acronym PIIGS – a due to the scourge of too high public debt, and for the constant speculative attacks which led the BTP rates and therefore the BTP-Bund spread to flare up several times.

