Robert Holzmann, a member of the Governing Council of the ECB and governor of the central bank of Austria, believes that the Eurotower should proceed with another rate hike of 75 basis points, at its December meeting.

According to Holzmann, interviewed by the FT, there are in fact no signs that core inflation is decreasing in the Eurozone. Another big rate hike, in his opinion, “would give a strong signal of our determination” to fight against inflation.

Christine Lagarde’s ECB announced on 27 October a new maxi rate hike of +75 basis points for the second time in a row, after the historic one, the first of that intensity since the birth of the euro on 8 September last.

Interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be raised to 2.00%, 2.25% and 1.50% respectively.

For Holzmann, interest rates should rise to a point where they “cause suffering” to the economy (thus bringing down inflation).

That said, “I’m still open to changing my mind”, depending on the next economic projections for the euro area (which will be released at the next meeting in December).