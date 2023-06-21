ECB, in 2022 the euro is the second most important currency in the world

Paragraph 1: Over the course of 2022, the international role of the euro proved resilient, maintaining an average share close to 20% in several indicators of global use of the currency. These data emerge from the annual analysis of the international role of the euro, recently published by the European Central Bank (ECB). The euro is confirmed as the second most important currency worldwide.

In 2022, the share of the euro in global official foreign exchange reserves increased by 0.5% to 20.5% when measured at constant exchange rates. The euro gained ground in many other market segments, such as in foreign exchange settlements and outstanding amounts of international debt securities, loans and deposits. The international role of the euro in the issuance of foreign currency-denominated bonds, including international green bonds, and in the invoicing of extra-euro area imports and exports, has remained stable.

