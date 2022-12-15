The Governing Council today decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points and, on the back of the sizeable upward revision of the inflation outlook, expects further increases. In particular, the Governing Council considers that interest rates still need to increase significantly at a steady pace to reach levels restrictive enough to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2% target over the medium term. Keeping interest rates at restrictive levels will reduce inflation over time by curbing demand and will also protect against the risk of a persistent increase in inflation expectations. Decisions on key interest rates in the future will also be data-driven and will reflect an approach whereby these decisions are made on a case-by-case basis at each meeting.

The key ECB interest rates are the main tool that the Governing Council uses to define the monetary policy stance. The Governing Council also today discussed the criteria for the normalization of securities holdings by the Eurosystem for monetary policy purposes. As of early March 2023, the Asset Purchase Program (APP) portfolio will be reduced at a measured and predictable pace, as the Eurosystem will only partially reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities. The pace of this reduction will average €15 billion per month until the end of the second quarter of 2023 and will then be determined over time.

The Governing Council will communicate the details of the APP downsizing parameters at its February meeting. The Governing Council will regularly review the pace of the APP portfolio reduction to ensure that it remains consistent with the overall monetary policy strategy and stance, to preserve market functioning and to keep money market conditions firmly under control in the near term period. By the end of 2023, the Governing Council will also review its operational framework for steering short-term interest rates, which will provide insight into the whereabouts of the fiscal normalization process.

The Governing Council decided today to raise interest rates and expects further significant hikes as inflation remains far too high and is projected to remain above target for a while too prolonged. According to Eurostat’s flash estimate, inflation stood at 10.0% in November, slightly lower than October’s 10.6%. This decline is mainly attributable to the more moderate performance of the energy component. Food inflation and underlying price pressures across the economy have strengthened and will continue for some time. In a context of exceptional uncertainty, Eurosystem staff have revised their inflation projections significantly upwards, which are projected to average 8.4% in 2022 before declining to 6.3% in 2023. should record a marked reduction during the year, to then settle on average at 3.4% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025. Net of the energy and food component, inflation would be equal to an average of 3.9 % in 2022 and would increase to 4.2% in 2023, then decrease to 2.8% in 2024 and 2.4% in 2025.

In the current and next quarters, the euro area economy could experience a contraction due to the energy crisis, high uncertainty, weakening global economic activity and tighter financing conditions. According to the latest projections by Eurosystem experts, a recession would be relatively short-lived and shallow. Next year, however, growth is projected to be subdued and has been revised down significantly from previous projections. Beyond the short term, economic expansion should pick up as adverse circumstances abate. Overall, the current projections of Eurosystem staff indicate economic growth of 3.4% in 2022, 0.5% in 2023, 1.9% in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025.