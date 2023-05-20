ECB, inflation prospects still on the rise

(ITALPRESS) – The prospects of inflation they have been too high for too long. In the light of persistently high inflationary pressures, at its meeting on 4 May the Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. Overall, the latest information is broadly in line with the Governing Council’s assessment of the medium-term inflation outlook at its previous monetary policy meeting on 16 March. Headline inflation has eased in recent months, although underlying price pressures remain intense. This is what we read in the Economic Bulletin of the ECB.

At the same time, past interest rate increases are vigorously being transmitted to monetary and financing conditions in the euro area, while the delay and intensity of the transmission to the real economy remain uncertain.

Inflation target still at 2%

“Future decisions by the Governing Council – explains the European Central Bank – will ensure that key rates are set at levels restrictive enough to achieve a timely return of inflation to the 2% target over the medium term and are maintained at these levels until necessary. The Governing Council will continue to follow a data-driven approach to determining an appropriate level and duration of the restriction. In particular, decisions on key rates will continue to be based on the Governing Council’s assessment of the inflation outlook in the light of the latest economic and financial data, underlying inflation dynamics and the intensity of the monetary policy transmission. .

The ECB’s key interest rates remain the main tool used by the Governing Council to define the monetary policy stance. In parallel, the Governing Council will continue to reduce the Eurosystem’s asset purchase program (APP) portfolio at a measured and predictable pace. Consistent with these principles, the Governing Council plans to end reinvestments under the APP from July.

