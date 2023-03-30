“Inflation is projected to remain too high for too long a period of time.” This is what we read in the ECB bulletin on the economy of the Eurozone.

“Therefore – recalls the Eurotower – on 16 March 2023 the Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points, in line with its determination to ensure the timely return of inflation to the target by 2 percent in the medium term”.

The high level of uncertainty heightens the importance of a data-dependent approach to the Governing Council’s decisions on key interest rates, which will be determined by its assessments of the inflation outlook in light of the most recent economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the intensity of monetary policy transmission”.