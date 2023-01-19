Tough times for ECB President Christine Lagarde, in the crosshairs of the Eurotower staff itself.

Lagarde grapples with the fiery criticism they see as a sender Giorgia Meloni’s Italy and the Italian banks themselves, as confirmed by the recent halt to the rate hike arrived by Antonuo Patuelli, number one of the ABI.

However, the number one of the ECB has also been targeted for weeks by the burning comments, as well as by some economists and strategists, which come from her own staff. This is what emerges from the results of a survey that was launched by the IPSO trade union, released exclusively by the Reuters news agency.

ECB staff unhappy with inflation and payroll management

In the Reuters article, we read that “ECB staff are losing faith in the institution’s leadership, as a result of the failure of the central bank to control inflation”.

It does not end here. The staff is also unhappy with the fees received that have lagged behind the inflation that the ECB is trying to snuff out.

This is the first survey on trust in the ECB that the Ipso union has launched since Christine Lagarde took the helm of the Eurotower, at the end of 2019.

IPSO is the trade union representing the rights of ECB employees and which holds six of the nine seats on the Commission representing the Eurotower staff.

It must be said that it is a bit, actually, that the employee staff has it in for Lagarde.

Already at the end of November 2022, reported Politico, the board of Ipso had come into conflict with the top management of the European central bank, which is based in Frankfurt.

In the face of the top management of the institution, who had proposed a 1.3% wage increase starting in January 2023, the union noted that Germany’s inflation in October had sprung up at a rate of 4.6%.

“The discrepancy between these two numbers – wrote Ipso in a letter viewed by Politico dated November 17th – it means that each of us will suffer a permanent loss of purchasing power. The ECB is unable (or unwilling?) to protect its own staff from the consequences of inflation!“.

Not, from the survey reported by Reutersit emerges that the discontent, in the rooms of the Eurotower, is high:

two-thirds of 1,600 ECB employees surveyed answered that their confidence in Lagarde and the rest of the ECB board has been damaged by recent developmentsrelating to high inflation and the lack of wage increases.

When asked about the confidence placed in Lagarde’s ability to lead and manage the ECB, fewer than half of those questioned spoke of “moderate” trust (il 34,3%)”, the “high (14.6%)”.

More than 40% of staff responded stating they do have low confidence (28.6%) or no confidence (12%) towards top management, while 10.5% did not know how to respond.

“This is a serious concern for our institution, since no one can run an organization well without the trust of their workforce”, wrote the Ipso union in an email seen by Reuters.

Lagarde: if it weren’t for them I’d be a lonely and sad cowgirl..

The agency recalled the same words that Lagarde had uttered a month ago during an event attended by her employees, taking care to underline that Lagarde is not an economist and he never held positions as a central banker before becoming number one at the ECB:

“If it weren’t for them, I would be a lonely and sad cowgirl, lost in some corner of the Pampas of monetary policy”, Lagarde had said referring to her employees.



An ECB spokesman interviewed by Reuters preferred not to issue a direct comment on the outcome of the survey.

The spokesman did however mention the results of another staff survey, which was launched last year by the central bank itself.

The results showed that the83% of the nearly 3,000 respondents were proud to work for the ECB and that 72% recommended a job at Eurotower.

Other surveys also launched by the central bank in 2020-2021 had found that around 80% of respondents were satisfied with the measures that the central bank had taken to protect the health of its staff from infections caused by the pandemic of Covid.

The credibility of Christine Lagarde is increasingly at risk, sunk by the criticisms of various members of the Meloni government, the defense minister Guido Crosetto in primis.

According to critics, the Eurotower is exaggerating in raising eurozone rates, in its attempt to extinguish the fuse of inflation which would ultimately risk provoking a severe recession in the euro area.

