The Ifo Institute and its boss Clemens Fuest expect further rate hikes by the ECB up to an upper key rate of 4.5 percent. Picture Alliance

The Munich-based Ifo Institute expects the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise interest rates four more times this year. Ifo expects the interest rate peak at an interest rate of 4.5 percent for the banks’ refinancing operations, said Ifo economic chief Timo Wollmershäuser in Berlin. Until then, the ECB will raise interest rates twice more by 0.50 percentage points and then twice by 0.25 percentage points.

The Munich-based Ifo Institute for Economic Research expects the European Central Bank to raise interest rates four more times this year. Ifo expects interest rates to peak in the middle of the year at 4.5 percent for the refinancing rate at which banks can borrow money from the ECB. This interest rate is currently three percent. Ifo expects the ECB to raise the key interest rate in two steps of 0.5 percentage points in March and May and then twice more by 0.25 percentage points each, said Timo Wollmershäuser at the presentation Ifo spring forecast for the German economyr in Berlin.

The ECB’s second key interest rate, the deposit rate at which banks can invest their money with the ECB, would rise accordingly from the current 2.5 percent to four percent.

The Ifo economists expect that the ECB will not keep interest rates at this high level for long, but will lower them as soon as inflation rates also fall. The Munich-based institute expects inflation in Germany to fall back towards two percent in the coming year. This corresponds to the ECB’s target for price stability in the euro zone. Germany’s inflation rate has so far been in the middle of the range in the euro zone. Accordingly, the Ifo economists expect that the ECB will also be able to lower the upper key interest rate again to a level of around 2.5 percent in the course of the coming year.

read too Tomorrow the European Central Bank (ECB) wants to raise interest rates again – these are the consequences for your money

Silicon Valley Bank and ECB rate hikes

The Ifo Institute does not expect any direct effects from the recent banking turbulence in the USA. “We have no comparable cases in Europe,” said Ifo President Clemens Fuest. However, there are certainly banks with similar businesses to the Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed in the USA. She had gotten into trouble because she had invested large parts of her money in government bonds. Due to the rising interest rates, the prices of these bonds had fallen significantly.

A banking crisis like the one in 2008 is a long way off, even in Europe, said Fuest. However, it cannot be denied that rising interest rates also mean risks for the financial sector. The central banks are in a quandary. Their task is price stability, but of course they also have to keep an eye on financial stability. If they deviate from their interest rate because of the events surrounding the Silicon Valley Bank, they would reduce the uncertainty on the one hand. On the other hand, this would be a signal of how high the central banks think the risks are, which in turn could fuel uncertainty.

It is important that these risks – such as investments that are tied to long-term transactions with low interest rates – are not bundled with individual institutions that cannot then bear them. It is the task of the banking supervisory authority to keep this in mind. “The risks are there,” said Fuest. The crucial question is: “Where are they?”

As a consequence of the SVB crisis in the USA, the rule in Germany that exempts banks from investing in government bonds from the requirement of equity capital would have to be reconsidered. Fuest criticized that the period of low interest rates and high liquidity for a revision of the regulation was missed here.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings